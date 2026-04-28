Transition-Configuration & Process Manager, Solna

PostNord Group AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Solna
2026-04-28


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Visa alla jobb hos PostNord Group AB i Solna, Sundbyberg, Stockholm, Danderyd, Lidingö eller i hela Sverige

Do you want to shape how services are transitioned into operations while driving efficient, standardized processes? As a Transition, Configuration & Process Manager, you play a key role in ensuring smooth service onboarding, accurate configuration management, and stable operations across the organization.

Key Responsibilities

Process Analysis and Evaluation

Assess existing business and IT processes to identify bottlenecks, inefficiencies, risks, and improvement opportunities.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to collect insights and feedback on current workflows and operational practices.

Strategic Planning

Develop and execute a strategic roadmap for process improvements aligned with organizational and service objectives.
Prioritize improvement initiatives based on business impact, efficiency gains, and operational risk reduction.

Process Design and Optimization

Design, document, and maintain optimized processes aligned with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.
Identify and implement tools and technologies to automate and streamline workflows where applicable.

Configuration Management (CMDB Ownership)

Own and oversee the Configuration Management process, ensuring that all changes to configuration items are properly documented, tracked, and governed.
Maintain Configuration Management Databases (CMDBs) and ensure the accuracy, completeness, and reliability of CI data.

Transition Management (Service Inception into Operations)

Develop, execute, and manage detailed transition plans covering scope, tasks, timelines, resources, and formal sign-off.
Ensure new or changed services and applications are transitioned into production and operations in a controlled and auditable manner.
Coordinate closely with project teams, service owners, and operational teams to ensure readiness and alignment with transition objectives.

Performance Monitoring and Reporting

Define and maintain key performance indicators (KPIs) to measure the effectiveness of processes, configuration accuracy, and transitions.
Produce regular reports and dashboards to update stakeholders on progress, risks, outcomes, and improvement initiatives.

Requirements & Qualifications

Experience - Must Have

Minimum 10 years of relevant work experience, with proven expertise in Process Management, Configuration Management, and/or Transition Management.
University degree or equivalent education in a relevant field (e.g. business, finance, logistics, or technology/IT).
Strong knowledge of Process Management frameworks, preferably ITIL, including relevant certifications.
Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.
Strong analytical, structured thinking, and problem-solving capabilities.

Experience - Nice to Have

Project management experience.
Knowledge of process improvement methodologies such as Lean or Six Sigma.
Configuration Management experience within a technology-driven or cloud-based environment.

System Requirements

Jira Service Management
Microsoft Office (including Visio)
SharePoint

Language Requirements

Fluent in English and Swedish is a plus

We offer you

We are a modern, customer-oriented company that cares as much about our employees as we do about our customers. With us, you are offered a varied job in an international environment with constant new challenges and quick decisions. In addition to fair employment conditions according to collective agreements, we offer you:

Flexible hybrid workplace. Watch the film about our office.

Great development opportunities

Great insurance and occupational pension terms

Wellness allowance & opportunity to train at Arken's gym and indoor swimming pool

Employee benefits through PostNord Plus - PostNord 's own personnel foundation

Apply

Welcome to submit your application. The selection is ongoing, so please apply as soon as possible. As part of the recruitment process, certain positions may require a background check. If you progress to a stage where a background check is necessary, you will be informed in advance.

PostNord offers communications and logistics solutions to, from and within the Nordic region. With our expertise and a unique distribution network, we are developing the basis for tomorrow's communication, e-commerce, distribution and logistics.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-08
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
PostNord Group AB (org.nr 556128-6559)
171 73  SOLNA

Arbetsplats
PostNord Group

Jobbnummer
9881180

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