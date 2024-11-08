Training & Documentation Specialist
2024-11-08
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Training & Documentation Specialist to join our Skellefteå team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in developing a new generation of large-scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon-free society, and this is your opportunity to take part in leading those efforts and help drive us to success.
The Training & Documentation Specialist conducts supervisory, management or nontechnical skills training courses for internal staff. Uses needs assessment tools to determine effectiveness of proposed training programs. Interacts with functional organizations to develop specifications for content of courses. Prepares lesson plans including the method, media, and documentation to be presented. Instructs participants in classroom lectures and/or group sessions. Conducts follow up to determine applicability of course material.
Key responsibilities
Develop, organize, and maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation, including standard operating procedures (SOPs), work instructions, technical manuals, and process documentation.
Develop, organize, and support with maintaining accurate and up-to date competence and qualification matrices and area training scorecards
Develop, organize, and maintain accurate and up-to-date training programs and courses in Learning Management System for both Area Mandatory Trainings and Learning Paths (from Onboarding to L4 Manufacturing Associates)
Coordinate the development of necessary Work Instructions with all stakeholders
Conduct Work Instruction relevance audits to ensure applicability on the shop floor
Coordinate the development of 1st and 2nd line leaders (team leads and shift managers)
Drive the implementation and continuous improvement of shopfloor trainer collectives ensuring the availability of skilled trainers for all development needs
Ensure production need is considered in the development of all training programs and content for the designated area
Coach and execute trainings on the shopfloor as needed
Set training targets and track training participation
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in Technical Writing, Communications, Engineering, Education, or a related field.
Certifications in Training and Development (e.g., Certified Professional in Learning and Performance (CPLP), Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+)) or Document Management Systems are beneficial.
2+ years of experience in technical writing, training, or documentation management, preferably in a manufacturing or automotive environment.
Proven experience in developing and delivering training content, especially technical and compliance-related content.
Specific skills
Document Management Systems (DMS): Proficiency in using document control software (e.g., SharePoint, Documentum) to manage, track, and update documents
Learning Management System (LMS): Proficiency in using Learning Management software to develop, manage, track, and update training programs and courses
Instructional Design: Knowledge of adult learning theories and instructional design principles to develop engaging and effective training.
Assessment and Evaluation: Skilled in creating and administering assessments, evaluations, and quizzes to gauge understanding and retention.
Presentation and Facilitation: Comfortable delivering presentations and facilitating workshops to both technical and non-technical audiences.
Project Management: Ability to manage multiple training and documentation projects, set priorities, and meet deadlines.
Personal success factors
Clear Communication: Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to translate complex technical information into understandable language.
Interpersonal Skills: Ability to collaborate effectively with subject matter experts, production teams, and department heads to gather accurate information.
Analytical Thinking: Ability to assess training and documentation needs, identify gaps, and recommend improvements based on data and feedback.
Continuous Improvement Mindset: Proactive in seeking opportunities to improve documentation clarity, training effectiveness, and knowledge-sharing practices.
Independence: Ability to work independently with minimal supervision while maintaining accountability for tasks and project timelines.
Apply with CV in English or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
