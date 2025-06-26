Training & Development Manager
2025-06-26
The opportunity
We want to share an exciting new opportunity within our newly formed Service Business Unit! We are currently seeking an experienced and strategic Training & Development Manager to join our dynamic Global Operations team.
In this pivotal role, the successful candidate will directly report to the Head of Global Operations & Networks. They will be at the forefront of developing, overseeing, and optimizing our training networks across multiple regions and partners, ensuring the delivery of high-quality service trainings and ultimately, customer satisfaction.
We are looking for a visionary leader with a robust and successful background in training and development organization build-up and running. The ideal candidate should have the capability to manage a diverse and international team, bringing together various talents, partners and expertise to drive our training initiatives forward.
How you 'll make an impact
Lead and develop the global service training network, fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and continuous improvement.
Drive strategic initiatives, including the expansion of training capabilities and the realization of the "Service Academy" vision.
Ensure high-quality training delivery across all regions and product lines by establishing standards, policies, and efficient processes.
Monitor performance and optimize operations, using data-driven insights to enhance training effectiveness and resource utilization.
Build strong stakeholder relationships, incorporating feedback to continuously improve training services and meet evolving business needs.
Your Background
Bachelor's degree in Business, Education, Human Resources, Business Administration, Engineering, or a related field. Master's degree is optional but preferred.
Minimum of 7 years of experience in large organizations
Strong leadership and team management skills, minimum 5 years of experience leading large teams
Strong customer focus and result oriented
Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.
Strong communication and interpersonal skills.
Ability to work in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Arben Sabani, arben.sabani@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Bo Westman, +46 107 38 38 04; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107 38 51 42; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 738 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-22
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras/Lodi/Madrid/Monselice Jobbnummer
9405939