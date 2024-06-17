Training Coordinator/ PMO Support
2024-06-17
Arbetsuppgifter
For our customer we are now searching for Training Coordinator / PMO Support to join them during this four month assignment. The cusomer is a global leader in outdoor power products, providing innovative solutions for forest, park, and garden care. They are committed to sustainability and continuous improvement in all their operations.
Role Overview:
We are looking for a Training Coordinator/PMO Support to manage, design, develop, coordinate, and plan the execution of all training programs related to our NextGen PLM Program. This role is integral to our business transformation, ensuring that participants' learning paths and development are effectively managed. Additionally, you will support the PMO team with various administrative tasks.
Tasks:
Map out annual training plans for different user groups within the NG PLM program with the Team Leader.
Market available training to participant groups and provide necessary information about sessions.
Conduct organization-wide training needs assessments and identify skills or knowledge gaps to be addressed.
Gather feedback from trainers and participants after each educational session and summarize outcomes.
Maintain an updated curriculum database and training records.
Source in-house and external training facilities, catering, and equipment.
Maintain communication with participants before registration through email and SharePoint.
Maintain communication with trainers regarding planning and execution of trainings and material.
Manage the NextGen PLM training mailbox.
Coordinate access to the training environment for participants.
PMO Support:
Organize the internal filing system (SharePoint).
Book and confirm workshops/meetings.
Follow up with stakeholders on decisions and actions.
Background:
The NG PLM Program is critical for the transition of the company into new business models. It aims to establish a next-generation PLM Platform to become digitalized, master complexity, excel in agility, and secure a reliable IT backbone. The platform will integrate various business functions globally, managing a large number of products across multiple sites and factories.
Required Skills:
Experience with various projects, including system training, management training, and soft-skills development.
Ability to identify training needs and map out development plans for teams and individuals.
Experience with complex administrative tasks, preferably within large international organizations.
Strong sense of responsibility for individual and team deliverables.
Strong communication skills, with excellent written and spoken English as well as Swedish.
Hands-on experience coordinating multiple events in a corporate setting.
Ability to quickly acquire knowledge of learning management systems and web delivery tools.
Ability to complete a full training cycle (assess needs, coordinate, monitor, and evaluate).
Familiarity with traditional and modern job training methods and techniques.
Bachelor's degree in education, training, HR, or a related field.
Proficiency in MS Office, SharePoint, OneNote, and Teams.
Why Join Us:
Impactful Role: Contribute to a significant business transformation project.
Collaborative Environment: Work with diverse teams and stakeholders.
Professional Growth: Opportunities for learning and career development
Startdatum: 12 aug 2024
Slutdatum: 31 dec 2024
Anställningens omfattning: Heltid
Anställningstyp: Visstidsanställning
Jobbnivå: Viss erfarenhet
Kontor: Huskvarna
Distansarbete: 75% remote är ok
Kontaktperson: Adina Brokvist
Kontaktperson: Adina Brokvist
Epost: adina@swaysourcing.com
Ersättning
