Training and Competency Lead - Jönköping
Sway Sourcing Sweden AB / Pedagogjobb / Jönköping Visa alla pedagogjobb i Jönköping
2024-10-24
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sway Sourcing Sweden AB i Jönköping
, Haninge
, Skövde
, Borås
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige Publiceringsdatum2024-10-24Arbetsuppgifter
We are seeking a Training and Competency Lead for an interesting assignment in Jönköping. In this position, you will be responsible for leading and executing training programs and overseeing competency development, including strategy, planning, and implementation.
Key Responsibilities:
Develop and enhance the approach and strategy for training programs and competency growth, ensuring alignment with change management initiatives, including:
• Establish and document specific targets for proficiency and competency levels.
• Identify and record competency gaps and training requirements based on impact assessments.
• Develop and implement a detailed plan for program training and competency development, including specific project roll-in and execution phases.
• Ensure that training materials, courses, and documentation are available for all affected stakeholders and end users. Additionally, identify, onboard, and train local trainers to effectively deliver end-user training sessions.
Requirements:
• You are an effective communicator, capable of engaging colleagues in learning and development initiatives.
• You are naturally curious and passionate about supporting others in their personal and professional growth.
• You have the ability to convert identified learning needs into actionable learning solutions.
• You have experience working within a complex organizational environment.
• You are familiar with both traditional classroom training methods as well as eLearning and self-directed learning tools.
• You have demonstrated the ability to approach challenges creatively, work proactively, and collaborate effectively in problem-solving environments.
• You excel at simplifying complex topics, turning them into engaging and easy-to-understand content.
• You possess excellent written and verbal communication skills in English.
• You have project management capabilities, including planning, monitoring, and execution, with a focus on discipline and personal efficiency.
• Experience with SAP S/4 HANA training and development modules would be an added advantage.
Tillträde och ansökan
Start Date: As soon as possible
End Date: 2025-12-31
Deadline: 2024-11-01
Location: Jönköping
Contact person: 0790 06 27 11
Selections and interviews are ongoing!Om företaget
Sway Sourcing is a modern company that recruits in several industries on the Swedish labor market. We match candidates' skills and knowledge with the company's needs. Sway Sourcing has a company management and staff with extensive experience in the recruitment industry, both as owners and employees. We have a large network within the industries we specialize in and can therefore find the candidates who quickly become an asset for the companies. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "1097". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sway Sourcing Sweden AB
(org.nr 559360-7517), https://swaysourcing.com/ Arbetsplats
Sway Sourcing Kontakt
Isabel Tataje isabel@swaysourcing.com +46 79 006 27 11 Jobbnummer
8975958