Trainee Software Developer
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2026-01-19
Hej Software Developer! IKEA has the perfect job for you.
Are you ready to touch lives and living rooms all over the world? IKEA is looking for a Software Developer trainee who is not afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging everything, and finding new ways to improve lives.
At IKEA, we do things a little differently. We dare to try, and we dare to fail. And above all else, we are driven by our shared vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people. If our culture speaks to your heart, we would love to hear from you!
What kind of co-worker are we looking for?
We're searching for someone who thrives in finding better ways to get things done and doesn't take themselves too seriously. A co-worker who is passionate about the well-being of our planet and considers equal opportunities for everyone a no-brainer. Someone who enjoys collaboration and celebrates personal and professional growth.
As a Software Developer trainee, you will:
Learn how to develop integrations - including low-level design, coding, configuration, deployment, testing, and incident handling.
Get hands-on experience with modern data exchange technologies such as Apache Kafka, APIs, microservices built with Java and Java Spring Boot, and CI/CD pipelines.
Eager to help us drive AI based automation in the software development processes.
Participate actively in our developer community and contribute to improving our developer experience.
Work closely with developers, architects, and platform leaders in a team that is building a DevOps mindset and uses agile methods (Scrum) to plan and deliver outcomes.
In addition to the work assignment, we also offer a unique opportunity with a one-year onboarding program together with other trainees in different roles and countries across IKEA, aiming to give you the best possible start in your IKEA journey. In the trainee program you will be able to get a deeper understanding of the IKEA value chain, business processes, tech challenges and opportunities, our culture and values and more.
Here's what we're looking for in our ideal candidate for this role:
Passionate about technology and programming
Interested in multiple aspects of software development such as coding, testing, performance analysis, bug fixing and continuous enhancements
Curious mindset and ability to lead yourself
Motivated by continuously learning and developing as a person
A wish to grow with IKEA and to help millions of people look forward to going home
Why join us?
At IKEA, you become part of a team committed to making a positive impact. We are all in on equality inclusion, with curiosity driving our efforts to find better ways to do things. We foster a nurturing and flexible environment that supports your well-being and professional development, ensuring we all grow together.
We will also offer you a great career adventure where you shape your career journey at IKEA! With chances to work in different roles and countries, supported by our fun internal training programs and personalized growth plans, almost anything is possible.
Join more than 200.000 colleagues that all share one purpose. Making people feel at home.
Additional Information
This role is full-time (40 hours per week) and will be based in Malmö, Sweden. If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to Emilia Hedman (Emilia.Hedman@inter.IKEA.com) Team Manager, Integration Delivery Technology & Platform, Enabling Functions at Inter IKEA Group.
You might have some questions about the recruitment process, and we are more than happy to answer those! Feel free to connect with our recruiter Sarah Arshad (Sarah.Arshad@inter.IKEA.com).
Interested? Submit your CV and motivation letter, in English, by 9th February 2026.
Curious to know what happens next? Your application won't disappear into cyberspace, we will be in touch within 7 days after the application closing date.
The trainee program is aiming to start May 2026. This role is a permanent position based in Malmö, Sweden. We believe in the power of the workplace and spending most of the time in the office.
Btw, have you also noticed that we have other opportunities for the Trainee Program at Inter IKEA? Follow this link to explore https://jobs.ikea.com/diversityintech
