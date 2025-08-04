Trademark Associate to Abion
2025-08-04
Do you have a passion for intellectual property, especially trademark law? Are you ready to take the next step in your career within an international environment where innovation, diversity, and teamwork are at the core?
Abion, one of the world 's leading companies in comprehensive trademark protection and web security solutions, is now seeking a dedicated and driven Trademark Associate to join their team in Stockholm, Malmö or Gothenburg.
Role Overview
As an associate in Abion 's Brand & Legal Department, you will be a key part of a global organization working in cross-functional teams comprised of lawyers, paralegals, and brand advisors. Your responsibilities will include:
* Conducting legal research and analyses to identify risks and propose solutions
* Preparing documentation and other written materials related to trademark applications, monitoring cases, and trademark portfolio management
* Maintaining and updating the company 's legal databases, ensuring accuracy and organization
* Supporting on advising clients on trademark filing strategies
* Providing legal opinion about trademarks and other IP rights
About You
To succeed in this role, you should have:
* A Swedish law degree and at least 2 years of relevant professional experience in trademark-related law
* Strong communication skills, a keen interest in technology, and excellent problem-solving abilities
* A client-focused approach with the ability to build strong relationships
* Experience working both independently and in teams, and managing deadlines
* Comfort working in a global environment, with full professional proficiency in English
* Experience with domain disputes is a plus
What We Offer
* A dynamic and supportive workplace within a growing company emphasizing continuous improvement
* Engagement in challenging and varied projects
* Being part of a committed team striving to make a real difference for clients and society
* Focus on your well-being and a balanced lifestyle, with freedom and responsibility
* Opportunities to grow professionally and personally through continued training and development
* A workplace that celebrates successes and enjoys team activities
Application
Abion is working with Jurek Law on this recruitment. Applications are reviewed continuously, so please apply as soon as possible via www.jurek.se
