Trade & Customs Associate
Om rollen
WHAT YOU'LL DO
As Trade & Customs Associate, you'll play a key role in ensuring smooth and compliant international trade operations. You'll manage documentation, support customs clearance, and help maintain regulatory compliance across all movements of goods.
Your main responsibilities will include:
Review and approve transport and trade invoices
Support with processing and day-to-day execution of customs filings and related documentation, including customs declarations, bill of ladings and invoices for all international movements of goods, including commercial and NCG.
In house customs filings - Prepare and submit customs declarations.
Monitor inbound shipping schedules to ensure timely customs clearance activities and coordinate ETAs with receiving warehouse team where required.
Utilise local SOPs for customs purposes, suggesting or making updates where required.
Coordinate with customs brokers and transport service providers to ensure timely and compliant shipment processing. supporting the resolution of delays associated with customs clearance.
Ensure customs documentation is complete and compliant to minimise disruptions.
Support in preparing documents to support customs audits, where requested by H&M regional trade & customs operations team or customs authorities.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will join a team of 20 Trade & Customs associates and Specialists
at H&M Distribution Centre (DC) in Eskilstuna, led by Trade & Customs Manager David Nilsson. You'll collaborate closely with cross-functional teams and key stakeholders across the business to ensure seamless trade operations. Your main collaboration partners will be:
Regional Trade & Customs Operations Team
Transport Service Providers
Customs Brokers
DC Teams
DC in Eskilstuna today consists of approximately 400 colleagues who take responsibility for the logistics operations and distribution of fashion items for our retail customers across Sweden, Norway, Iceland, Finland and Denmark.
WHO YOU ARE
Our ideal candidate is detail-oriented and service-driven, with a strong interest in trade and customs processes. You have experience in operational export and import procedures or relevant education, and you thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment where accuracy and compliance are key.
Are you ambitious, proactive, and eager to make an impact? Then you might be the person we are looking for!
We are looking for people with...
Awareness of international trade and customs laws with experience from similar roles or education
experience in operational customs and logistics.
Strong organizational skills to manage documentation and track shipments effectively.
High attention to detail to ensure compliance with trade and local legal regulations.
Proficiency in trade management systems and documentation tools (e.g., SAP, Microsoft Excel).
Strong problem-solving skills to address operational issues efficiently.
Clear communication skills, with fluency in written and spoken English and Swedish.
And people who are...
Collaborative team players who build strong relationships with internal teams, customs authorities, and transport providers.
Structured and proactive, with a positive attitude toward change and continuous learning.
Reliable and solution-oriented, able to handle challenges with confidence.
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
At H&M, our Logistics network ensures a seamless, flexible, and swift distribution process, by delivering products to our stores and online customers, every single day. Working as part of a demand-driven, efficient, circular supply chain, our dynamic logistics teams are consciously committed to and guided by our values. We work with scalable and innovative technical solutions, with our customer in mind. We don't just go with the flow- we manage it, together with our service-focused, competent, motivated teams around the world.
Simply put, our Logistics function ensures the right product arrives at the right place, at the right time, with the right quality and at the right cost within all channels- with the least possible impact on the environment.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a 25% staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
This is a full-time position, starting with a probationary period of 6 months, located in Eskilstuna, Sweden. Collective agreement with Unionen. The Trade & Customs Associate is reporting to the Trade & Customs Team Leader. You will need to work a flexible work schedule that includes evenings and weekends. Start date during this spring or by agreement.
If you have any questions regarding the role, please contact David Nilsson (Trade & Customs Manager), david.nilsson@hm.com
or Anna Olyunina (Trade & Customs Team Leader), anna.olyunina@hm.com
.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are. Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
