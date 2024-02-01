Total Reward Project & Process Lead
2024-02-01
At H&M Group, we believe in making great design available to everyone. It's essential in everything we do. Our family of brands - H&M, COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M Home, ARKET, Afound and Itsapark - offer customers around the world a wealth of fashion, beauty, accessories and homeware, as well as modern menus with fresh and local produce at some of the brands' in-store eateries.
But design is so much more than just products; it's about clever design processes, efficient product flows, creating experiences that enrich, and smart solutions that benefit all our customers.
Sustainability is always at the core of our business. Not only because we like to do what's right - but it's also beneficial for our business. We will continue to push for change and lead the way towards a more inclusive and sustainable fashion future.
Do you want to join us? We will trust you with great responsibility right from the start, reward a passionate mindset and encourage an entrepreneurial spirit. When you start a career with H&M Group, there's no limit to where it can take you.
Job description:
As a Total Reward Project & Process Lead, you will play a pivotal role in the central Total Reward team. We are in a build-up phase in the field of Total Rewards, hence looking for someone who is interested in being part of a journey in translating business needs into concrete Total Rewards deliverables. The scope of the role is Global and you will work closely with TR and HR colleagues, the Regions, Business Units and Functions across H&M Group.
Join us in shaping competitive, effective, and fair global Total Rewards programs that align with our values and contribute to our business success.
Responsibilities:
• Establish, maintain and continuously improve an efficient job architecture Governance model, ensuring an accurate and up-to-date job catalogue with standardized role descriptions.
• Support, coordinate and conduct market benchmarking activities, data analyses, survey submissions, job matching, and salary structure reviews.
• Lead and support the development and implementation of new systems, tools, and ways of working for Total Rewards, also in collaboration with other HR functions.
• Lead and support global processes like Annual Salary Review, Salary Increase Budget, Salary Structures creation, and other global Total Rewards processes.
• Prepare and deliver training materials on global processes and the Job Role Framework to HR and Managers globally to ensure data quality at all times
Lead/Coordinate and implement total rewards programs and initiatives in alignment with the Total Rewards framework and overall priorities
• Develop and implement total rewards policies and guidelines and facilitate communication efforts and training activities.
• Collaborate with Total Rewards Managers and Specialists across various areas of total rewards.
• Ensure all Total Reward activities adhere to applicable instructions, frameworks, processes, and governance.
• Stay informed about current and pending laws and regulations related to compensation to ensure compliance.
Qualifications:
Who You Are:
Your Knowledge:
Minimum 5 years' experience in Compensation & Benefits.
Bachelor's Degree in Human Resources, Accounting, Finance, or related discipline.
Analytical and numerical skills with expertise in data, storytelling and visualization.
Advanced proficiency in Excel for data analysis and visualization.
Experience with job evaluations or job role architecture management or administration.
Experience with Mercer Job Evaluation Methodology IPE, Mercer WIN, and Mercer Data Connector is an advantage
Proficiency in HRM Systems like SuccessFactors, Workday, SAP, Cornerstone, or similar.
Skills:
Strong written and verbal communication skills.
Stakeholder management and organizational agility.
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset.
Strong planning, organizing, and attention to detail.
Ability to work independently or in a team on assigned projects.
Advanced English proficiency.
Practical information:
This is a full-time permanent role based in Stockholm.
If you feel that your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, please send your resume in English (no need for cover letter)
We look forward to receiving your application!
H&M Group is committed to creating a Diverse & Inclusive environment and we are actively looking for qualified candidates irrespective of race, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, national origin, disability or age.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-11
E-post: raquel.reciolopez@hm.com
