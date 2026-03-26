Total Reward Expert
Avaron AB / Administratörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla administratörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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About the Company
Avaron AB is a growing consultancy specializing in matching the right expertise with the market's most interesting assignments. As an employee of Avaron, you work on-site at our clients - combining the security of permanent employment with the variety and growth opportunities of a consulting career.
About the Assignment
You will join a global Total Reward team and play a key role in shaping, improving, and governing reward programs across an international organization. In this position, you will work closely with HR and business leaders on compensation, benefits, recognition, compliance, and job architecture.
This is a role for you if you enjoy combining analytical depth with a strategic perspective. You will help ensure that reward practices are competitive, compliant, and aligned with business goals, while also supporting clear decision-making across the organization.
Job DescriptionManage global reward processes, including annual salary reviews, STI/LTI programs, and recognition initiatives.
Develop and update reward policies and guidelines based on market data, internal analysis, and legal requirements.
Ensure compliance with local labor laws and EU pay transparency regulations.
Advise HR, managers, and business stakeholders on compensation, benefits, and job architecture.
Coordinate benchmarking and analytics to support market competitiveness and internal equity.
Deliver training and guidance to increase understanding of the reward framework across the organization.
Support reporting related to sustainability disclosures, annual reporting, and remuneration reporting.
RequirementsBachelor's degree in HR, Business, Finance, or a related field.
Minimum 5 years of experience in Total Rewards, Compensation & Benefits, or a related field in an international setting.
Proficiency in Excel and data visualization tools.
Experience working with SuccessFactors and job evaluation methodologies such as IPE.
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Nice to haveMaster's degree in HR, Business, Finance, or a related field.
Experience with Power BI.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension (4.5% up to 7.5 IBB, 30% above)
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis, so we recommend that you apply as soon as possible.
Here is how the process works:
Apply for the role with your CV through our recruitment platform, Teamtailor - use the apply button on this page.
Our recruiters review your CV against the requirements in the ad - make sure it clearly shows how you meet each one. We may ask follow-up questions.
We present you to the client with a tailored CV.
The client invites you for an interview or lets you know they are moving forward with other candidates.
If the client wants to proceed after the interview, Avaron signs an employment contract with you. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7465888-1914464". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9820788