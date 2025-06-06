Tool Install Delivery Manager
Novo Energy Production AB / Byggjobb / Göteborg Visa alla byggjobb i Göteborg
2025-06-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Novo Energy Production AB i Göteborg
Responsibilities
Lead a multidisciplinary team to drive the design and delivery of tool installation and integration within a large-scale, high-tech manufacturing environment.
Oversee coordination between stakeholders, ensuring technical requirements are captured and integrated into design solutions.
Manage external design consultants and contractors to ensure engineering packages meet quality standards and deadlines.
Support permitting and handover processes while maintaining clear communication with contractors and internal teams.
Foster collaboration and a strong team culture across the EPCM organization, contributing to long-term organizational development.
Requirements
Formal competences
Degree in Engineering, Architecture, or Construction Management (civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, chemical, or related fields).
8+ years of experience in complex, large-scale construction projects, preferably within EPC or general contractor environments.
Strong understanding of multidisciplinary design processes, with the ability to manage multiple workstreams and drive decision-making.
Proven leadership skills and experience in guiding diverse, cross-functional teams.
Excellent communication skills in English; ability to engage effectively with engineers, contractors, and stakeholders. Swedish language skills and experience on Swedish or greenfield construction sites are considered strong assets.
Technical expertise in a specific discipline or a solid generalist background is highly valued.
Personal competences
Highly organized with excellent communication collaboration skills
Self-performing attitude with the strong skill to contribute on team effort
Experience in a multicultural environment, adaptable and open-minded
Excellent communicator and providing clear focus and priorities, while at the same time have the necessary flexibility to adapt to changes and new information.
Ability to deal with complex information flows.
There is a preferred internal candidate for this role, but we welcome applications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-17
E-post: recruitment@novoenergy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Novo Energy Production AB
(org.nr 559344-2626) Jobbnummer
9377550