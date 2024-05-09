Thule Group Trainee Program Procurement
Do you have a strong commercial interest and a passion for Procurement?
Join Thule Groups Trainee program to kick-start your career!
We are looking for you who have a Bachelor or Master degree in Engineering, Business Administration, Supply Chain or other technical education from High school or Higher Vocational Education.
Embark on a dynamic journey towards excellence in Procurement with our exclusive Trainee Program!
Are you a proactive individual eager to dive into the world of procurement and Supply Chain Management? Look no further! Our Trainee Program in Procurement offers a unique opportunity to kickstart your career in fast-paced, dynamic company.
As a trainee, you will be immersed in a comprehensive learning experience designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in procurement roles. From mastering negotiation techniques and involvement of suppliers in new product developments to understanding category strategies, you will receive hands-on training from a global company who are passionate about cultivating talent.
What sets our program apart is the emphasis on practical learning. You'll be actively involved in real-world projects, gaining invaluable insights into the intricacies of procurement processes. Whether it's sourcing materials, managing supplier relationships, or finding new suppliers, you'll have the opportunity to make a tangible impact from day one.
The Trainee Program will last for 24 months and during that period you will work within three different roles;
- Jr Project Purchaser. Represent the purchasing organization in new product developments and be responsible for all purchasing activities and deliverables.
- Jr Category Buyer Plastics. Source and secure competitive plastic raw materials and work together with suppliers and R&D to develop more sustainable plastic materials.
- Jr Corrugated Buyer. Take responsibility for the sourcing process of packaging items across new development projects, and drive the agenda of both sustainability and costs with key suppliers.
But it's not just about the work. We believe in nurturing talent holistically, which is why our program also includes mentorship opportunities, networking events, and exposure to cross-functional teams. You'll have the chance to connect with seasoned professionals, forge meaningful relationships, and build a strong foundation for your future career.
What we are looking for;
- Ambitious individuals with a passion for procurement and supply chain management
- Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
- A proactive mindset and willingness to learn and adapt
We believe in strong team work both within your own team but also across teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another. Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
If you are ready to take the first step towards a rewarding career in procurement, join us on this exciting journey! Apply now and unlock your potential with our Trainee Program!
About Thule Group
Thule Group is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Active Life, Simplified - and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability - we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport&Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Juvenile & Pet Products (car seats, strollers, bike trailers,child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Packs, Bags & Luggage (hiking backpacks, luggage, laptop- and camera bags).
