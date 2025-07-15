Third Party Risk Manager
As we expand our Vendor Management & Outsourcing team, we're looking for a new colleague to join NOBA in the role of Third Party Risk Manager!
What we will offer to you
A key role in a growing function with evolving responsibilities and a place in a collaborative and driven team. Here, you will get the opportunity to contribute to the implementation of high-impact regulatory processes in a flexible workplace and a hybrid work setup and that values an open, supportive culture focused on development and ownership. About the role:
You will join a team consisting of five highly skilled colleagues with diverse backgrounds and experiences. You will assess, manage and monitor risks together with our Manager DORA Third Party & Outsourcing. These risks are related to third-party vendors, service providers and outsourced partners.
In providing support to contract owners and facilitating efficient and streamlined processes, you will play a key role in protecting the organization from regulatory, operational, and reputational risks associated with external relationships.
In more detail, your areas of responsibility will include:
Support and drive our Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM) program throughout the entire vendor lifecycle
Support in due diligence and risk assessments for new and existing third-party relationships
Monitor performance and compliance of critical vendors, including SLAs, KPIs, and risk metrics
Partner with Legal, Risk, Compliance and Procurement to review and strengthen contract terms related to data security, operational resilience, and audit rights
Stay updated with financial services regulations such as EBA Outsourcing and DORA and ensure our program is compliant
Support in internal and external audits related to third-party risk
Collaborate across teams including IT Security, Legal, Risk, Compliance, and IT to ensure holistic vendor oversight
Support in the regular reporting to senior leadership and risk committees.
We are looking for you who have:
2+ years of experience in third-party/vendor risk management, operational risk, or compliance
Solid understanding of regulatory requirements in financial services (e.g., EBA Guidelines, DORA ICT)
Very good communication skills in Swedish or Norwegian and English
An academic degree within relevant field.
It is a plus if you have
Experience from banking, fintech, or insurance
Experience working with formal outsourcing governance and reporting to supervisory authorities.
To thrive in this role, we also believe you're someone who
Communicates clearly and builds strong collaborations across teams. You enjoy diving into complex information, spotting patterns, and navigating a dynamic vendor landscape with an analytical mindset. A structured way of working comes naturally to you - you value clarity, consistency, and accuracy in both documentation and process development. While you're a team player, you're also proactive and confident in taking ownership and driving your work forward independently. In addition to this, it is important to us that you recognize yourself in our values: we are wholehearted, we collaborate and we take the lead. Have you heard of NOBAVERSE? In our NOBAVERSE, we value openness, trust, and diversity. Here, you can influence your own development and have fun along the way to achieving our goals - all in a workplace that's a little extra bubbly! Read more about our employee value proposition on our careers page.
