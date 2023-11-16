Thermodynamic Software Developer
Thermodynamic Software Developer with focus on Heat Pumps
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Thermodynamic Software Developer, your work will entail great variation and challenges. No day is like another day in Performance!
Your main focus will be Heat Pumps to together in the team develop codes and improve our methods and tools. For example, you might develop the code, enabling users to calculate with a new cooling medium or speeding up calculations. With your technical expertise you are also supporting other departments, such as sales and service, with understanding customer requirements and discussing technical solutions such as how to develop monitoring agents for our products.
As part of the performance team you are also contributing to the team success, working with strategies and collaborating around common topics. Some days you work with individual focus while other days contain deep collaboration in sprints.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Develop and maintain the tools needed for the energy transition and decarbonization, focusing on heat pumps but also for other applications and products.
* Support colleagues with technical knowledge around thermodynamics and modelling
* Develop and improve functionality that support the business and become solutions for our customers
* Be part of R&D Projects to create new digital solutions and help our customers to further evolve and decarbonize.
* Work in an international team, collaborating across the globe and business units to come up with the best solutions.
What You Bring
* Master of Science with good knowledge within thermodynamics or proven experience from thermodynamic calculations and tool coding. Previous experience of Heat Pumps is valuable.
* Good understanding of code and code languages with an ability to transform the thermodynamic calculations into software that can be used by others.
* A customer-focused approach, always seeking improvements and solutions. Motivated by helping others and simplifying work by removing hurdles and improving processes.
* It is essential to be organized and dedicated with emphasis on quality, ensuring the work is sufficiently tested and documented for the purpose.
* A great teammate, supporting your team and sharing knowledge. You value your colleagues and their contribution.
* We work in a global environment with colleagues around the world. Good communication skills and good English is required.
About the Team
The team is responsible for the performance of our Gas Turbines as well as our modelling tools for gas turbines and heat pumps. As part of the R&D department, we often interact with other departments for exchanging knowledge and solutions, but also get inspired and grow as a team.
We are a committed team of 14 people with a mix of backgrounds and experiences. We encourage collaboration and flexibility to tackle new challenges, and ensure a good work environment where everyone is contributing to the success!
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. We meet the growing energy demand across 90+ countries while ensuring our climate is protected. With more than 94,000 dedicated employees, we not only generate electricity for over 16% of the global community, but we're also using our technology to help protect people and the environment.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://bitly.ws/ZFwV
