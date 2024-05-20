Tester
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Upplands-Bro Visa alla datajobb i Upplands-Bro
2024-05-20
, Järfälla
, Sollentuna
, Upplands Väsby
, Sigtuna
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Upplands-Bro
We have a requirement for the position of Tester till retail with one of our clients.
Location: Stockholm / Solna
Requirements:
• You have solid experience in software testing in retail, especially in functional and integration tests.
• You are used to working independently, are well organized and find it easy to collaborate.
• You have experience using tools such as Jira and X-ray.
• You are fluent in Swedish and English in both speech and writing.
• Experience in regulatory operations and point of sale systems (POS) is seen as an advantage.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: 0739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 7 months
Application deadline: 23-05-2024
Expected Start Date: 27-05-2024 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-27
E-post: info@progalaxy.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524)
Snickervvägen 37 (visa karta
)
197 30 BRO Jobbnummer
8693339