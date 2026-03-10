Test Rig Development Engineer
2026-03-10
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Test Rig Development Engineer for one of our clients.
Deliver the services of developing the test facilities, the means required for the development and/or certification (building modification, mechanical, electrical wiring, measurements and acquisitions, electronic control, test rig automation, fluid management, vehicle simulation, data storage and evaluation tools, etc.)
Develop, purchase, and oversee the installation of new equipment including the handing over of equipment to maintenance and operations.
Define tooling, instructions, and documentation to support all activities of the test facilities. Oversee the test facilities of a complete project.
Define the business case for the request.
Define and oversee the build of the test facilities for the project Interface with purchasing to define the order for test equipment.
Place the orders for rig equipment. Work with the supplier when defining and developing the test equipment.
Manage the design of new equipment for rig development. Support and contribute to the project delivery.
On Specialist level the employee is a specialist in Test Rig Development Engineering typically obtained through education and work experience (position typically requires 8 years or more relevant experience). -Leading on complex group tasks/projects and actively developing team members - Role model of cutting edge thinking and an established contributor to lifelong learning within the TD/BA as a master trainer, coach and/or mentor - Solid Tshaped profile with definable expert knowledge within broadbased allround toolkit - Demonstrable influencer within the Group network - Clear articulation of how he/she is creating value to the respective TD/BA beyond their part of the organization.
Location: Göteborg
Start date: 2026-03-16
End date: 2027-03-10
Application Deadline: 2026-03-13
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately.
