Test Planner
Randstad AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-04
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Job description
In an era where vehicles are no longer just machines but sophisticated, connected hubs, the bridge between complex software and real-world safety is more vital than ever. We are looking for a visionary Test Planner who understands that "good enough" isn't an option when it comes to vehicle connectivity. Are you ready to take the lead in turning intricate requirements into smart, executable test strategies that ensure every release is solid, safe, and customer-ready? Join us in shaping the future of connected mobility.
At Randstad Engineering, we don't just offer a job; we offer a career fueled by development and community. As a consultant with us, you get the best of both worlds: the stability of a global leader and a close-knit technical community. Central to your journey is your dedicated Consultant Manager. Your consultant manager is a proactive partner in your career who ensures you have the right challenges, coaching, and support to grow. We also provide a competitive benefits package including a generous wellness allowance (friskvårdsbidrag), occupational pension (tjänstepension), and collective agreements.
Responsibilities
To thrive and succeed in this role, we see that you have:
A solid background in Electrical & Electronics engineering with extensive experience in verification and test planning.
Proven experience in Advanced Embedded SW development.
Specialized knowledge in integrating back-end services with onboard vehicle functionality.
Experience with end-user function testing across SIL (Software-in-the-Loop), HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop), and full Vehicle environments.
A passion for structure, clarity, and a problem-solving mindset that thrives in complex technical landscapes.
We will be extra impressed if you also have:
A natural ability to lead and communicate across diverse organizational borders.
Experience working with large-scale connectivity platforms in the automotive industry.
A deep curiosity for emerging technologies in the field of V2X or IoT.
Application
Are you ready to ensure the quality of the next generation of connected vehicles? We process applications continuously, so don't wait-apply today! We look forward to learning more about you and how you can contribute to our team.
Qualifications
As our Test Planner, you will be the conductor of the verification process, ensuring that all pieces of the connectivity puzzle fit perfectly together.
You design and create comprehensive Test Plan documents, including strategy, schedules, and resource allocation.
You coordinate test activities end-to-end across multiple teams and organizations to secure readiness.
You define the scope of testing and determine the optimal test environments to meet project goals.
You set ambitious goals for test automation and ensure full coverage for both regression and new functions.
You align verification strategies with high-level project requirements and technical milestones.
You drive continuous quality improvements and risk mitigation strategies throughout the development lifecycle.
About the company
Randstad
På Randstad vet vi att alla människor har en plats på arbetsmarknaden. Med verksamhet över hela landet och inom alla kompetensområden hjälper vi människor att hitta ett jobb som känns bra, och där de får möjlighet att växa, utvecklas och uppnå sin fulla potential. Med närmare 600 000 anställda i 38 länder är Randstad världsledande inom HR-tjänster, med målsättningen att bli världens främsta och mest uppskattade partner på arbetsmarknaden. Genom att kombinera vår passion för människor med kraften i dagens teknologi hjälper vi människor och företag att uppnå deras fulla potential. Vi kallar det Human Forward. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718), https://randstad.se/job-redirect/9209bd8c-36cc-410c-828d-dac9af36fbc7
Lindholmspiren 9 (visa karta
)
417 56 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Randstad Jobbnummer
9889943