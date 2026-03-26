Test Planner - Connectivity
Alten Sverige AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-03-26
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Are you an experienced Test Planner who thrives on structuring complex test activities and ensuring top-quality vehicle connectivity solutions? Do you enjoy coordinating across teams to secure readiness and deliver customer-ready releases? Then this could be your next challenge!
ALTEN is now looking for a Test Planner for an assignment with one of our clients within the automotive industry in Gothenburg. In this role, you will plan and coordinate test activities for vehicle connectivity systems, ensuring that every release is solid, safe, and meets the highest quality standards.
ABOUT THE ROLE
As a Test Planner, you will take the lead in transforming complex requirements into smart, executable test strategies. Your work will include end-to-end planning and coordination of test activities, ensuring comprehensive test coverage for both regression and new functions.
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to align test goals with project requirements and drive continuous quality improvements. The role combines structured planning with a hands-on approach to securing readiness before release.
Main responsibilities
Plan and coordinate end-to-end test activities for vehicle connectivity systems.
Create and maintain the Test Plan document, including strategy, schedule, resources, and risk assessment.
Define the scope of testing and set goals for automation.
Ensure test coverage for regression and new functions.
Align test activities with project goals and requirements.
Drive quality improvements and contribute to process optimization.
Collaborate with internal teams to secure readiness before release.
Your profile
You are a structured, detail-oriented, and quality-driven engineer with a passion for turning complexity into clarity. You thrive in collaborative environments and enjoy coordinating across teams to achieve common goals.
WE SEE THAT YOU HAVE:
Experience in test planning and coordination, preferably within the automotive industry.
Advanced knowledge of Embedded Software Development.
Familiarity with end-user function testing at SIL, HIL, and Vehicle levels.
Strong communication and coordination skills to align teams and stakeholders.
B.Sc. or M.Sc. degree in Electrical Engineering, Software Engineering, or equivalent.
Very good communication skills in English.
Meritorious:
Experience working with vehicle connectivity systems.
Knowledge of automotive development processes and tools.
A T-shaped mindset with an interest in exploring new technical areas.
We warmly welcome your application already today!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest engineering and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in around 30 countries. Our engineers carry out advanced projects throughout the product development cycle for leading companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace, Energy, and Life Sciences.
In Sweden, we are about 1,300 committed employees across 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. For the fifth consecutive year, ALTEN has been recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, thanks to our strong focus on career development, innovation, and engineering excellence.
Visit
WWW.ALTEN.SE to learn more about us. Ersättning
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9822088