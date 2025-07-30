Test & Quality Lead
2025-07-30
Test & Quality Lead - Elevate Our Product Excellence
We are seeking a proactive and experienced Test & Quality Lead to join our product development team. In this pivotal role, you will take ownership of quality assurance across the product lifecycle-driving better testing practices, enhancing process efficiency, and fostering a culture of cross-functional collaboration. If you're passionate about building high-performing systems with a focus on quality and reliability, this role is for you.
Your Key Responsibilities
Lead the testing strategy
Shape and evolve our testing approach with a strong emphasis on automation, continuous improvement, and long-term quality outcomes.
Champion quality initiatives
Collaborate closely with both internal stakeholders and external partners to embed quality at every stage of the development process.
Execute hands-on testing
Conduct in-depth User Acceptance Testing (UAT) and integration testing to validate features, ensure stability, and support successful deployments.
Oversee test environments and deployments
Maintain and optimize test infrastructure. Manage deployment workflows and coordinate change request processes to ensure smooth, reliable releases.
Support team success
During periods of lower deployment activity, contribute flexibly by assisting with incident investigations, refining documentation, or supporting ongoing team priorities.
What You Bring to the Team
A structured and self-driven approach, with the ability to take full ownership of test and quality processes.
Extensive experience in software testing, quality assurance, and driving improvements in complex digital environments.
In-depth knowledge of modern test automation tools, techniques, and frameworks.
Solid hands-on experience working with Android-based applications (essential).
Familiarity with SAP systems or enterprise resource planning tools is a strong advantage.
A collaborative and adaptable mindset-you're eager to contribute where needed and thrive in dynamic team settings.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
