For assignments at our customer in Stockholm, we are looking for a test manager as follows:
Bidders must offer a consultant who meets the following requirements for experience and skills:
Educational level equivalent to a Master of Science in Medical and Engineering.
At least five years of documented experience of working with test management in and implementing IT systems in large and complex organizational structures.
At least five years of documented experience of running test work and management in the form of integration tests, acceptance tests, flow tests and regression tests in a structured and goal-oriented manner, with a focus on quality and timeframes.
At least seven years of documented experience of working with requirements and tests against Cosmic and in the Cosmic environment.
Documented experience of working with data migration from Take Care.
Desired experience also in this area
Experience of configuring Cosmic
Implementation of medical record systems in healthcare
Experience of working in healthcare
Must have Sweden citizenship.
