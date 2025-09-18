Test Leader - IT & Quality Assurance
2025-09-18
Assignment Description
An experienced Test Leader is needed as soon as possible to support a large spin-off program, focusing primarily on the applications workstream in Sweden.
This position requires a structured and skilled professional with solid knowledge of test strategy, planning, and management of testing activities in complex IT projects.
You will play a key role in both global and local initiatives, working closely with application managers, technology partners, and other stakeholders. The role involves operating in both agile and traditional project environments while ensuring high quality, risk management, and reliable delivery.
Main Responsibilities
Define and execute overall test strategies and detailed test plans.
Lead and coordinate test teams and activities throughout different project phases.
Apply risk-based testing methods and design efficient test scenarios.
Use tools such as Azure DevOps, HP ALM, JIRA, TestRail, and Selenium to manage and track testing.
Report progress, risks, and results to project leadership and stakeholders.
Requirements
Several years of experience as a Test Leader in large-scale IT projects, preferably within manufacturing, automotive, or supply chain environments.
Strong background in test management across both agile frameworks (Scrum, SAFe) and traditional project models.
Practical experience with integration, system, acceptance, and regression testing.
Ability to work with both internal business systems and customer-facing applications.
Strong leadership, organizational, and communication skills.
Experience working across international and cross-functional teams.
Fluency in Swedish and English is required.
Additional Information
Start date: As soon as possible
End date: 31 December 2025
Location: Västerås
Workload: 100%
This role is ideal for a testing professional who thrives in dynamic environments and enjoys combining strategy, leadership, and hands-on testing to ensure successful project delivery.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career.
