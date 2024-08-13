Test Lead

Yash Technologies AB / Datajobb / Stockholm
2024-08-13


TOSCA Automation Architect:
• 7 years of experienced in the Tricentis TOSCA automation tool both on administrative and development part.
• Experienced in building QA competency.
• Experienced in implementing TOSCA from scratch, tasks like setting up TOSCA commander, TOSCA server, distributed execution and many more.
• Setting up TOSCA server services and Tosca License Administration.
• Key Technical Skill: Tricentis TOSCA,SAP, Solution Manager.
Must have TOSCA AS1 and AS2 certification.
• Expert in automating SAP applications testcases using TOSCA automation tool.
• Work with business stakeholders to gather and document different types and levels of requirements.
• Developed test plans using requirement documents and functional documents.
Strong people management skills, with proficiency in leading & motivating individuals to max

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: manan.jain@yash.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Yash Technologies AB (org.nr 556884-1471)
101 38  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
Yash Technologies AB

Kontakt
Manan Jain
manan.jain@yash.com

Jobbnummer
8838036

