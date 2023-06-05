Test Lead
Job description
Are you our next Test lead consultant looking for a challenging long-term assignment? Do you have experience working as a Tester in a development organization and possess the technical skills to be able to read code (.Net) and determine the functionality of a product? Are you familiar with test structures and managing test processes in collaboration with customers and senior developers? Then this could be an opportunity for you.
At this assignment, you will be working at our clients location and be responsible for the entire test process from design to finished product. You will be handling the overall testing process in one of the company's senior development teams. This role involves working closely with both the team and an external customer to be part of the development of a .Net based CMS product. The platform is large and complex, which means that you as a Test lead need to have the technical level to be able to run the test work and understand the product.
You will collaborate with a senior international development team who are passionate about technology and happy to discuss their solutions. The team members are spread around Europe, which means that they mainly meet digitally. All communication takes place in English. There is an office in Gothenburg where some of the team members are based. Onboarding will take place on site at the Gothenburg office. After onboarding remote work is fully possible, provided that you show up at the office from time to time.
Our client is a strategic, digital and creative agency in Sweden with a wide range of clients. They are at the forefront of creativity, and inspired by delivering awesome technical solutions as well as beautiful creative design work. The culture within the company is open, friendly and invites to collaboration and innovation. There are no hierarchies or external leadership dictating what they do; instead, they have the freedom to direct the development themselves. They strive to maintain an open and friendly environment built on equality, diversity, trust and sincere respect for different ways of thinking.
This is a consultant role where you will be employed by us at Randstad Technologies. Randstad Technologies is specialized in competences within IT. As a consultant with us, you get a competitive salary, benefits and collective agreements. Your consultant manager is always there for you and ensures that you get varying and developing assignments at different companies, within different industries. At Randstad Technologies, your personal development is in focus, and you are offered a large network and many social activities.
Last day to apply 2023-07-05. Selection and interviews will take place continuously. The position could be filled before the last day to apply.
Responsibilities
As a Test lead, you will be responsible for :
carrying out the tests as well as directing the test process and setting up a plan for the test work linked to the product.
work closely with the development team as well as the customer to manage the Test process from design to release.
Currently, all the developers test their code themselves, but as the product has become so complex, they need a dedicated tester who can determine how the code can affect the functionality in general and more strategically plan the test work. Examples of tests that may be relevant to carry out are regression and integration tests, function tests and End2End tests.
Qualifications
We are looking for a senior Tester with:
documented experience in an equivalent role
relatively substantial technical profile.
the ability to read code (.Net) and determine how the code affects functionality.
the ability to technically understand the product and determine whether a solution is possible
fluent English(English more important than Swedish)
Technology that is good to have knowledge in:
• Net
GraphQL
React
Sitecore
We put a lot of value into personality in our search for the right candidate. As a person, you are self-motivated and have the ability to follow up and take ownership. You are fearless, curious and solution-oriented and used to working with senior developers. Furthermore, we are looking for someone who enjoys working in a team and collaborating with both customers and employees. You are communicative and structured. To us it is important to ensure that all competence available in the labor market is used to its full potential. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity.
About the company
Randstad Technologies specializes in the field of IT and is part of Randstad, the world leader in recruitment and consulting with operations in 38 countries. With this global network, in combination with our strong local foundation, we can offer a wide range of varied and developing assignments and jobs for you who are a specialist in IT. Our mission is to help you reach your true potential with your career in focus!
