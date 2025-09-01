Test/Integration Engineer
2025-09-01
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Test/Integration Engineer - Borås Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our Test/Integration Engineer in Borås.
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are now searching for a Test/Integration Engineer for an assignment in Borås. In this role, you will engage in a variety of activities, including developing and maintaining production test solutions, verifying production test systems, integrating hardware and software, and validating product prototypes before they are released to production.
Key Responsibilities:
Designing, integrating, and verifying test system hardware and software
Documenting product development processes
Planning and executing design sprints with the development team
Requirements:
Proficiency in English
Basic knowledge of electronics
Some experience in electronics manufacturing
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
A knack for finding opportunities for improvement
C# programming knowledge
Able of working independently
Socially driven, a great team player, eager to learn, curious, and willing to share ideas.
Good to have
LabVIEW
Measurement instruments
Digital systems
Object-oriented programming
RF and microwave development
Experience with agile methodologies
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at kumud@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
