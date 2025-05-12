Test Engineer- Automotive

Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm
2025-05-12


Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for : Test Engineer with solid experience in Python.
Good experience in Test Rigs
Experience in vector tools
Experience in CAN, Dspace
Kindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.com

www.swediumglobal.com

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Swedium Global Services AB (org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Karlaplan 10 (visa karta)
115 20  STOCKHOLM

Jobbnummer
9333548

