Test Engineer- Automotive
Swedium Global Services AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Swedium Global Services AB i Stockholm
, Solna
eller i hela Sverige
Swedium the growing is Global System Engineering and Solution Company, offers services like Engineering R & D Services, Embedded Systems, custom application development, Onsite Consultancy and Testing Services to clients across the globe for onsite and offshore business model. We provide industry solutions to our customer through our dedicated development center in Bangalore (India) and Stockholm (Sweden).
We are looking for : Test Engineer with solid experience in Python.
Good experience in Test Rigs
Experience in vector tools
Experience in CAN, Dspace
Kindly share your Cv at pratik.pandey@swediumglobal.comwww.swediumglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
E-post: jennifer.martin@swediumglobal.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Swedium Global Services AB
(org.nr 556980-4064), http://www.swediumglobal.com
Karlaplan 10 (visa karta
)
115 20 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9333548