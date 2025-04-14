Test Engineer /Thermal Measurement
We seek a Thermal Measurement/ Test Engineer to join the Huawei Engineering lab in Stockholm.
You will be responsible for verifying future cooling concepts and managing their test environment. This includes participating in the ongoing development projects, where you participate in the outlining of test specifications, defining of test set-ups, test execution, test data processing, and documentation. Additionally, you will be responsible for their current and future test infrastructure.
This task will be done in very close cooperation with their design teams in Kista.
Essential Skills required:
MSc degree in a relevant field with an understanding of experimental methods applied to heat transfer, fluid mechanics, and thermodynamics is a plus
Experience and interest in planning, solving, and executing measurements in a lab environment;
Experience in analysis of test data, generating reports, and presenting findings to the R&D team;
Communicate fluently in English, both verbally and in writing.
Additional skills required (as many as possible from the list below):
A general knowledge of ICT products and the ICT industry
Experience as a Test Engineer or similar role
Experience with microcontrollers or single-board computers
Experience from international and multicultural work
Strong hands-on ability together with an attitude to be comfortable with the common problems that can occur in a test environment.
This is a full-time consultant position
Please get in touch with Karin Persson if you have any questions.
