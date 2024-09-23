Test Engineer Tetra Recart
2024-09-23
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day.
And we need people like you to make it happen.
We empower you to reach your potential with opportunities to make an impact to be proud of - for food, people and the planet.
Job Summary
The department Test Factory & Modelling belongs to the Systems Engineering & Quality (SE&Q) organization that lead End-to-End technical planning and system solution integration to ensure quality and deliverables in-line with the Innovation Strategy. Within the Test Factory & Modelling organization we have four Test Factories and one System Verification & Validation Capability and Modelling team that share the same objective.
Could you envision yourself contributing to technology development in the food packaging area? We can offer you the great chance to exploit your competences in a challenging environment.
As a Test Engineer at Tetra Pak, you can widen your technical knowledge about the Verification & Validation process, with a deep focus in our equipment & packaging development. We are also giving you the opportunity to impact our Operation Model within Test Factory.
We are looking for a new colleague that will be part of the whole Verification & Validation process in our development activities, from evaluation of designs and choice of test methodology, through planning and execution to analysis, to findings of technical alternatives and reports. You will be able to build a strong network within the whole SE&Q organization leveraging on all the collaboration opportunities that will bring value to the teams you are supporting.
This is a permanent position based in Lund, Sweden. You may be asked to travel to suppliers and to customers sites from time to time.
What you will do
As our new Test Engineer for Tetra Recart filling machine (TPR2), you will build a strong network with our development teams in the Programs. You will have a broad insight to where the development activities are going in the different development teams and help them secure the right quality of their solution.
In this role you will be:
Technical reference for a Tetra Recart filling machine (TPR2)
Responsible for the environment and equipment configuration where the test activities will take place
Conduct test, making sure that they are error-free and in line with the test specification
Report deviation and results, providing also corrective action and solution
Provide the needed technical information to the Technical Editors
Support the V&V execution and the Test Readiness and Sign-off
Knowledge about measurement technology
Be a part of developing test methods and utilization of advanced test equipment
Lead and drive the V&V Process
Technical deep-dives with designers & automation engineers
To be successful in this role we believe you have
You have a technical understanding combined with experience in this field of work or combined with a degree within engineering.
You have consolidated least 3-4 years of experience in test within production lines with mechatronics or similar position in test environment and field experience, preferably in food packaging.
Automation skills and knowledge on different platform (e.g. Rockwell, Beckhoff).
Electrical Competence in reading electrical schema and cabling.
Excellent skills in English, both written and spoken
It is meritorious to have experience from working with Tetra Recart or Tetra Rex filling equipment such as TPR2 and TR/27/28.
As a person you are supporting a dynamic environment with high level of novelty, having a positive attitude and good communications skills. Working together with colleagues comes natural to you but you also enjoy working on your own. You like to work in a dynamic environment, with cross functional collaboration, both internal and external.
Furthermore, you have a combination of both an analytical and a practical mind. You are willing to strengthen your technical competence by practical work and having the ability to learn on the fly. You are accurate, organized and results oriented, with a systematic approach to problem definition.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
To find out more about how it is to work at Tetra Pak in Lund, take a look at following website https://publications.inpublix.com/we-are-tetra-pak/
This job posting expires on 2024-10-07
To know more about the position contact manager David Alberius at +46 46 36 30 05
Questions about your application contact Sara Johannesson at +46 46 36 2964
For trade union information contact Akademikerklubben Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 and Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide. Så ansöker du
