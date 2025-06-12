Test Engineer HIL and SIL
Knightec AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-06-12
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Knightec AB i Göteborg
, Lysekil
, Lidköping
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
Why this job is for you
Are you interested in developing the automative industry and want to contribute to a collaborative and forward-thinking team? Have you experienced the challenges of working with embedded systems in organizations without well-defined or compliant software or hardware processes.
If you're interested in joining our team and our journey of building the next Center of Excellence within Functional Safety as well as other HIL and SIL functions in the automotive industry- this might be the challenge you've been looking for.
In our Compliance & Management business area, we enable a smooth transition towards digital, sustainable, and secure solutions through our expertise in quality, safety, and leadership - while also helping to optimize production efficiency to strengthen profitability
Your main tasks will be:
Develop, execute, and maintain test cases for embedded software using Software-in-the-Loop (SIL) and Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) environments.
Perform functional and logical testing of software in virtual platforms (SIL) during early development phases.
Conduct realistic integration tests using actual hardware (HIL) to validate software behavior under real-world conditions.
Analyze and identify software issues related to hardware interaction, with a focus on compliance with Functional Safety standards.
Collaborate with developers, system engineers, and safety engineers to ensure test coverage meets safety and performance requirements.
Contribute to the development of test strategies and frameworks that align with automotive industry best practices.
Your qualifications:
A degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or related technical field.
Solid understanding of embedded systems development and real-time software.
Hands-on experience in Software-in-the-loop (SIL) and/or Hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test environments.
Familiarity with test automation frameworks, scripting (e.g. Python, CAPL, or similar), and simulation tools such as dSPACE, Vector, VT System, CANoe, CANape, and Simulink.
Preferably knowledge of Functional Safety standards, particularly ISO 26262, and how they apply to software testing, hardware testing, validation, verification and documentation of and test protocols. Preferably in the automotive- or any other safety-critical industry.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to diagnose complex system interactions between software and hardware.
Good communication skills and ability to work collaboratively in cross-functional teams.
Ready to Make an Impact and Build a Career to be Proud of:
Functional Safety is a multidisciplinary domain contributing to developing safer electronic products for our society. It has become increasingly crucial in our digital age as the growing trends in automation, connectivity, and electromobility have heightened our reliance on vulnerable cyber-physical systems.
You will be given the opportunity to be part of our Functional Safety team, working together with competence development and client projects. Together, you will form cross-functional teams, working on Functional Safety-related projects for our clients. In the team, we support each other and share and develop knowledge together. The clients are within the automotive industry, both OEM's and sub suppliers. There will be a variety of projects and competence initiatives during your career at Knightec.
Besides from playing a crucial role in shaping the initiative's future. You will be given great flexibility in forming your role and focusing on the aspects that you find most interesting. Competence devolvement will be given to you - Your ambition will lead the way; we will provide you with the tools and conditions required to achieve your goals. You will have a personal development plan, and we will help you build your career through close collaboration and teamwork. Allowing you to learn and work with some of the most skilled professionals in the industry.
Practical information
This is a permanent position with a six-month probationary period, based at our office in
Fabrikstorget 1, CityGate. Business travel to our clients may be required. The start date is as soon as possible or as agreed upon.
Please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-07-03. Please note that, due to GDPR, we only accept applications via our career page.
We look forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Knightec AB
(org.nr 556622-2609) Jobbnummer
9386121