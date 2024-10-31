Test Engineer Ecu/adas - Göteborg
2024-10-31
We are seeking a skilled professional to enhance and standardize our testing approaches for advanced and automated driving systems. Key responsibilities include:
• Testing and Evaluation: Conduct testing and evaluation of various advanced driving functions, including:
• Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
• Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
• Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
• Vehicle Integration: Ensure proper integration of software and hardware necessary for testing activities.
• Vehicle Testing: Take charge of both open-loop and closed-loop testing for ADAS features, which involves:
• Open-Loop Testing: Gathering data from public roads and designated test tracks.
• Closed-Loop Testing: Executing sanity checks, smoke tests, and functional assessments in line with NCAP requirements and specific project criteria.
• Development Support: Assist in development test requests, verify functionality, and troubleshoot any issues.
• Exploratory Testing: Implement tests that evaluate interactions between multiple features.
• Documentation and Reporting: Compile detailed summaries of test results and promptly report any issues discovered during testing.
• Support for Test Campaigns: Aid in the organization of test campaigns and customer demonstrations while assisting with vehicle maintenance and garage operations.
• Test Specification Contributions: Play a role in defining test requirements related to the complete functional chain, sensor integration, data fusion, and driving control functions.
Experience and Qualifications
• Educational Background: Bachelor's degree in engineering, preferably in vehicle, mechanical, or electrical engineering. Fresh graduates in related fields, such as autonomous vehicle control engineering, are encouraged to apply.
• Language Proficiency: Strong command of English is required.
Professional Experience:
• At least 2-3 years in vehicle and/or ADAS component testing.
• Experience with ECU flashing and data logging.
• Understanding of automotive testing processes, such as ASPICE and ISO 26262.
• Familiarity with issue tracking systems like Jira.
• Valid category B driving license.
Preferred Qualifications
• Knowledge of Inspection Methods: Awareness of testing procedures, regulations (UNECE/EU), and international standards (ISO/SAE).
• Vehicle Electronics Expertise: Familiarity with vehicle communication systems (e.g., CAN, Vector, NI products).
• Programming Skills: Proficient in programming languages relevant to testing equipment (e.g., C, Python, Vector scripting, NI LabVIEW).
• Communication Skills: Exceptional written and verbal communication abilities.
• Team-Oriented Mindset: Motivated, adaptable, and able to work collaboratively in a team setting.
