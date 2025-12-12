Test Engineer
Job description
About Piab Group:
At Piab Group, we enhance our customers' productivity, sustainability, and safety through evolving industrial automation and have been doing so since 1951. We believe in an automated world where no resources are wasted, and no humans are injured. With annual sales of ~3 billion SEK and more than 1200 employees, Piab is a global organization, serving customers in more than 100 countries from a vast network of subsidiaries and channel partners. Since 2018, Piab Group has been owned by Patricia Industries, part of Investor AB. Piab serves a wide range of industries, including e-commerce logistics, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and automotive, providing innovative vacuum automation solutions tailored to each sector.
Job Mission:
As a Test Engineer, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our mechatronic vacuum products. You will collaborate with a dynamic team to design and build test platforms, develop automated test scripts, and document test cases and procedures, contributing to our mission of advancing automation.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and build physical test platforms for mechatronic vacuum products and embedded systems.
Apply basic knowledge of electronic design principles to create effective test setups for firmware validation.
Develop and maintain automated test scripts and applications in Python, targeting firmware features and interfaces.
Execute regression, integration, and system-level tests on embedded devices.
Create, document, and maintain comprehensive test cases and procedures for firmware functionality.
Ensure traceability and coverage of firmware requirements.
Work closely with firmware and software teams to validate new product features and releases.
Participate in product validation and troubleshooting in an open, collaborative environment.
Contribute to the ongoing improvement of firmware test processes and methodologies.
Take ownership of test quality, reliability, and automation coverage.
Requirements:
Proven experience in regression and system testing of embedded/firmware products.
Proficiency in programming and test automation with Python, specifically for firmware testing.
Experience with hardware interfaces (e.g., UART, SPI, I2C) and test equipment is a plus.
2-5 years of relevant experience; a strong willingness to learn and adapt is more crucial than extensive experience.
Reside in Sweden and hold a valid work permit.
Technical curiosity and eagerness to quickly understand new product functionalities, especially embedded and firmware-driven systems.
Willingness to learn and adapt to new tools, technologies, and testing methodologies.
Comfortable building and assembling physical test systems for firmware validation.
Enjoys working directly with hardware, sensors, and test equipment.
Strong team player, able to collaborate closely with firmware, hardware, and software teams.
Open communicator in a cross-functional, goal-oriented environment.
Self-driven, able to set and achieve personal and project goals.
Proactive in identifying issues and proposing solutions.
Solid understanding of physics and mathematics for analyzing test results and system behavior.
Ability to approach problems methodically and creatively.
We offer a goal-oriented environment where the path to success is determined by your creativity and problem-solving skills. This role provides you with the freedom to be independent, find your own innovative solutions, and truly showcase your creativity.
You can expect the following with us:
Innovative Culture: Be part of a team that thrives on creativity and innovation.
Global Impact: Work with a company that is a world leader in vacuum transport solutions.
Global Presence: Piab has 25+ sales offices and over 900 partners worldwide, ensuring a vast network and global reach.
Sustainable Vision: Contribute to an automated world, promoting safety and efficiency.
Professional Growth: Access opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement.
Diverse and Inclusive: Join a workplace that values diversity and fosters an inclusive environment.
