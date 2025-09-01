Test Engineer
Afry AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-09-01
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Göteborg
, Alingsås
, Stenungsund
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY erbjuder tjänster inom teknik, design, digitalisering och rådgivning. Vi är hängivna experter inom industri, energi- och infrastruktur, som skapar värde för kommande generationer. AFRY har en global räckvidd med djupa rötter i Norden. Tillsammans accelererar vi omställningen till ett mer hållbart samhälle.
Job Description
We are currently looking for a driven and detail-oriented Test Engineer to support the development and validation of advanced steering systems. This role involves both HIL-based testing and in-car verification, ensuring robust functionality and safety of steering software and hardware components.
You will be responsible for planning, executing, and documenting test activities for steering systems in both simulated and real-world environments. The role requires close collaboration with software developers, system engineers, and suppliers to ensure compliance with functional and safety requirements.
What you will do
Plan and execute test cases on HIL rigs and in-vehicle environments.
Analyze and troubleshoot issues related to steering system behavior.
Validate steering functions such as Haptic Warning, Active Return, Torque Overlay, and Safety Monitors.
Test all supplier releases, including all services
Support fault injection and degradation testing for safety validation.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align on test coverage and results.
Document test results and contribute to continuous improvement of test methods.
You can either be located at one of our offices in Gothenburg or in Trollhattan.
Qualifications
At least 5 years experience in steering system development and testing.
Hands-on experience with HIL systems (e.g., dSPACE, Vector).
Proficiency in tools such as CANoe, CANape, CAPL, and requirements tooling
Solid understanding of vehicle dynamics, CAN communication, and UDS diagnostics.
Experience with functional safety (ISO 26262)
Ability to work independently and in a team-oriented environment.
Other requirements
MSc or BSc in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or similar.
Fluent in English (spoken and written).
Valid driver's license (B) and experience with test driving is required.
Track license T1/T2/T3 is advantage
Additional Information
For more information about the position please contact/
Gothenburg: Torgrim Brochmann, Section Manager torgrim.brochmann@afry.com
Trollhattan: Nicklas Karlsson, Section Manager nicklas.g.karlsson@afry.com
Due to summer/vacation period the reply from us can take a little bit longer then usual, but we will reply/get back to you as soon as possible.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REF12486E". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474) Arbetsplats
Afry Jobbnummer
9485503