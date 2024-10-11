Test Engineer
Nitrocapt AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Uppsala
2024-10-11
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Nitrocapt AB i Uppsala
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige
About NitroCapt NitroCapt is a climate-tech company electrifying the world's largest chemical processes, the nitrogen fertilizer process, using air, water and renewable energy as the only input. The result is not only the most sustainable nitrogen fertilizers, but also the most cost efficient - a true revolution!
We need fertilizers in order to feed a growing population and nitrogen is the most commonly used plant nutrient. However, the nitrogen fertilizer industry today is fossil-dependent, and the CO2-emissions are at the same levels as the global aviation industry, 500 million tons yearly!
Our award-winning solution provides a quick transition into a decarbonized nitrogen fertilizer industry with a business model that makes our customer more profitable than continuing with fossil-based fertilizers.
We are now looking for a hands-onTest Engineer to join our team who candevelop test procedures for our technology.
Position summary
Develop test procedures for our reactor and connected process equipment.
Prepare, conduct and document test runs.
Ensure compliance (safety, regulations, ...).
PLC programming.
Mechanical and electrical preparation / improvement of equipment set-up.
Troubleshooting any challenges and streamlining testing procedures.
Close collaboration with different departments (e.g. Engineering, Design, Process).
Root cause analysis for test results.
Qualifications
Bachelor degree in engineering/automation or relevant experience
5 years experience in testing environment of (chemical) process equipment
Familiar with control system hardware and software (PLCs, DCS, SCADA).
LabView experience.
Experience with common Project Management tools.
Strong problem-solving skills and a curious, creative approach to troubleshooting.
Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams.
High flexibility and adaptability to meet evolving project need.
Our offer
A unique opportunity to have a positive impact to the climate and the world
A generous option program, allowing to take part of a future economic growth
To be part of a dynamic, purpose-driven, international team
An innovative entrepreneurial environment with possibilities to have great influence
6 weeks paid vacation per year
Occupational pension
Wellness benefit Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nitrocapt AB
(org.nr 559093-3874), https://nitrocapt.com Arbetsplats
NitroCapt Jobbnummer
8952056