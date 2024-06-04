Test engineer
2024-06-04
Test Engineer to Akkodis AB
Do you want to join Akkodis team of fantastic consultants? We at Akkodis are looking for a test engineer to strengthen our team.
In this role you will have to understand the verification needs for Features, function or field test in order define test requirements. Create test plan. Manage, plan, prepare, and execute the test. Analyze results and give recommendations in their respective technology area. Prepare and manage fault reports from tests. Document results and compile the engineering report (ER). Continuously update Test Methods and propose updates of Technical Requirement together with the technology areas.
Your daily work is an exciting mix of engine laboratory time, data analysis, engine parts inspection, documentation, collaborative meetings, and project presentations. You will drive both long-term and short-term test assignments from start to end to improve future products or products currently in production. Another important aspect of the role is that you will contribute to the development of durability test methods and participate in continuous improvement. In this position you will get the opportunity to follow verification of our Heavy-Duty Engine range from early prototypes to full production-ready engines
Qualifications
• Master/Bachelor of Science or relevant technical experience
• Education and/or experience of combustion engines, parts and systems, and exhaust after treatment
• Several years of experience from working with combustion engine development or testing as an engineer or mechanic/technician/test driver with fault tracing expertise
• You are a proficient user of the Microsoft Office Tools
• You are proficient in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Knowledge in base engine components technology is a merit
• Knowledge in measurement technique is a merit
• Knowledge in engine software calibration and control is a merit
• Knowledge of ER reporting and inspection of engine parts is a merit
At Akkodis, we believe that we must go beyond what is possible to make incredible happen. We pride ourselves on a culture of trust where you have the autonomy to own your decisions and the support you need to achieve your ambitions. When it comes to a career at Akkodis, you are in the driving seat. As a consultant, you are our top priority and when you need us, we will be there for you. You are our most important asset and for us to stay ahead you will take an active part in our business development and our offers to the market.
We 're a diverse team of 50,000 engineers and digital experts, operating across 30 locations globally. From training our client 's teams, to delivering projects our Smart Industry experts create new value for our client 's business. United by our passion for talent and technology, our specialists bring their diversity of experience, skills and insights together to deliver our 360° capabilities. This is how we make the incredible happen, every day.
Smart Industry is where digital and engineering converge into a connected world - reshaping entire industries and providing solutions for some of the world 's toughest challenges. At Akkodis, we bring digital and engineering solutions together, creating a smarter future for everyone. We are committed to attract, develop, and empower diverse and inclusive technology and engineering teams by offering enhanced career and development opportunities. To inspire our employees, clients, and partners to make a difference, we work with organizations who identify themselves with our people culture and technology mindset.
If this sounds like an interesting opportunity to you, apply as soon as possible. Applications are processed as they are sent in, so a position may be filled before the last application day. If you have any questions, don 't hesitate to contact hiring business manager Tobias Lindgren at tobias.lindgren@akkodisgroup.com
https://www.akkodis.se/
Business Manager
Tobias Lindgren Tobias.Lindgren@akkodisgroup.com
