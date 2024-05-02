Test Engineer
We have a requirement for the position of Test Engineer with one of our client.
Location : Göteborg
Required skills & experience:
Experience : 4+ years of frontend testing experience with relevant degree.
Experience in Web Software Testing , cross browser/environment testing
Mobile Testing experience in e.g. Browserstack
API Testing
Knowledgeable in Jira, Confluence, Manage Test Statuses in Jira
Test Case Design, Test Data Management, Test Execution
System Testing, System Integration Testing, Regression Testing
Understanding & use of Automated agile / non-agile testing methods such as Cucumber BDD & Selenium etc
Team player with excellent spoken and written English language skills.
Apply by sending your CV with small motivation to: info@progalaxy.se
Selections and interviews are ongoing and a decision can be made before the last response date.
Phone: + 46 739488808
Job Types: Temporary, Contract
Contract length: 12 months
Application Deadline: 05-05-2024
