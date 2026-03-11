Test Engineer - Product Lab Husqvarna Group
2026-03-11
Build, test, and shape the next generation of robotic lawn mowers!
At our Product Lab in Huskvarna, you will join a competent and driven team of 15 engineers who combine hands-on testing with rigorous analysis to turn ideas into reliable products. We test both brand-new concepts and products already in production, and we do it where it matters-on test rigs, in the lab, and out on dedicated lawn areas.
Role description
Plan and perform tests on components and complete products to verify compliance with regulatory standards and Husqvarna's internal requirements.
Run mechanical testing of robotic mowers, work with test equipment/rigs, and perform field tests on lawns.
Handle software in test and contribute to the development and improvement of test methods and test codes so results are repeatable and decision-ready.
Analyze and communicate results clearly-both verbally and through concise, well-structured reports for R&D stakeholders.
Collaborate closely across engineering disciplines and projects; some travel within and outside Sweden may occur.
Your profile
You have technical competence and a genuine interest in both the theoretical and practical aspects of engineering-preferably within electronics or mechanics. You enjoy working hands-on with tests and equipment just as much as analyzing data and understanding underlying concepts. Problem-solving motivates you, and you thrive when faced with new challenges. With your proactive and collaborative mindset, you enjoy working with many different stakeholders, both within the organization and externally.
You have a background / genuine interest in the following:
Bachelor of Science (Mechanical or Electronic)
You are fluent in both Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Good knowledge of physical aspects, and being able to see connections between things.
Sees the systems from the end user perspective and has good ability and curiosity to understand how the systems are used.
Meritorious
Experience in construction and/or lab work
Mechanical processing (turning, milling)
Education: Bachelor of Science / Master of Science (specialization in mechanics or electronics)
To be successful in the role, we believe that you have curiosity about Husqvarna's products and how they are structured and function. You also have respect for safety when working with the products.
Why join Husqvarna Group?
Real product impact: Your test insights directly influence design decisions and product behavior.
Hands-on variety: From rigs and environmental testing to field validation-you will see the whole product lifecycle.
Collaboration & growth: Work closely with design, electronics, mechanics, and software teams, and develop your craft in a lab that values impartial, high-quality testing and continuous improvement.
Location
Our team is based in Huskvarna, where we believe in the value of working closely together. While some flexibility exists, we aim on-site presence, as collaboration is at the heart of how we work.
Your application
Please apply with CV and Cover Letter. We do not accept applications via email due to GDPR regulations. For more questions regarding the position please contact:
Hiring Manager: Joakim Arvby, joakim.arvby@husqvarnagroup.com
. For more information about the recruitment process, please contact: Recruiter: Gorjana Dubovina,gorjana.dubovina@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Processing of personal data
When you send in your application we will process your personal data. In case we choose to proceed with your application, we may ask you to verify your identity before giving you a job offer. For more information about how we process your personal data, who we may share it with and what rights your have, please see our privacy notice.
Winning Through Culture
We believe that business is ultimately about people, as a team, we win and grow together. Our culture is built on bold ideas, strong commitment, and a shared purpose, creating an environment where innovation thrives, people grow, and every contribution matters.
Our culture is built on three core themes:
Bold: We push boundaries, embrace challenges, and explore new possibilities.
Dedicated: We put in the hard work, bring passion and resilience to every challenge we take on.
Care: We support each other, consider the impact of our actions, and strive to make a lasting difference.
Whether you're starting your career or looking for the next big step, we offer a place where passion and purpose come together. Join us in shaping the future!
