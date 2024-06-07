Test engineer - Exhaust aftertreatment system
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Do you want to be part of an innovative team where you work towards a better environment and sustainable transport solutions for the future? Good, we are ready for you!
Your future team
You will be part of the Exhaust aftertreatment (EATS) Catalysts & Filters group responsible for the catalysts and particulate filter components in the EATS system. We are a group of 8 engineers, Component engineers and Test engineers. We are part of the EATS department within Volvo GTT Powertrain Engineering developing Exhaust aftertreatment systems (HW, SW and calibration). We have a global responsibility, and the development is carried out in close cooperation with the global EATS teams and the suppliers.
We are a diverse team, speaking Swedish and English daily. The working environment is creative with new technologies and inventions and with a large network of suppliers and other external actors. Team work, energy, and respect for the individual are key values for us.
What you will do
You will together with your highly skilled team design and verify the exhaust aftertreatment system to meet global emission legislations for ICE engines powered by diesel and alternative fuels.
Your responsibilities will be:
* Together with the component engineers in the team plan necessary testing of different exhaust after treatment systems in engine laboratory.
* Perform and supervise the planned tests.
* Evaluate test results and document the work in engineering reports.
* Present the conclusions to the team and the projects.
* Propose solutions and if necessary, propose further tests to create a base for decision.
* Continuously review and improve the test codes.
Who are you?
To be successful in this position you have the ability to work independently as well as collaboratively. Your communication skills supports you in developing positive relationships within as well as outside our team, while keeping the customer in mind. Your structured, analytic and optimistic mindset enables you to see opportunities instead of problems while being curious about learning new things.
We believe you have the following knowledge and experience:
* Master of Science in Chemical or Mechanical engineering or other similar education.
* Fluent in English both spoken and written.
* Good knowledge in the field of exhaust aftertreatment systems and automotive catalysis.
* Experience within emission testing preferably on diesel engines and exhaust aftertreatment systems.
Are we a perfect match?
Volvo Group is one of the world 's leading manufacturers or trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. When joining us you will be part of the biggest technology shift in the transport industry in decades, with our innovative products we make our customers win. We want you to be in the front seat. Do you want to join us on our future journey? Apply now!
Are you curious and have some questions? Contact us!
Frida Ahlqvist Malina, Manager EATS Catalysts & Filtersfrida.ahlqvist.malina@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
