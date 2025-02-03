Test Engineer - Control Systems
Due to internal movement, an exciting opportunity has arisen for a Test Engineer - Control Systems to join our Controls Testing team at Kongsberg Maritime in Kristinehamn. As Test Engineer your daily work will be focused towards testing our Control Systems within the Propeller Systems Division.
You will be a member of an experienced team of test engineers, performing tests and verifications of our world class control systems, ensuring high quality products together with sustainable solutions for our customers within the maritime sector. The team works in close collaboration with a multidisciplinary group of engineers and project managers to ensure specific requirements are met.
The team also serves as a technical support function for other departments including Supplier Development as well as Global Customer Support (GCS) so effective communication and knowledge sharing are key. If you are a devoted problem solver with technical background and experience in electronics and/or system testing, then we have a great opportunity for you!
Key accountabilities
As a Test Engineer - Control Systems, you will be responsible for setting up and connecting hardware and software for testing and functional verifications as well as troubleshooting products and developing continual test strategies. Additionally, the role involves performing integration testing between our hardware and that of external suppliers. You will also contribute to ensuring efficient and robust manufacturing quality standards for systems and components, be responsible for displaying the Control System for classification societies and customers and documenting test protocols and deviation reports.
What we can offer
We offer an inspiring and safe work environment in a position with a wide range of challenging tasks with the opportunities to make a real difference and develop on a personal and professional level. Employees have access to a range of benefits, including share purchase programs, robust insurance and pension schemes, social activities to foster team cohesion and continuous learning, both internal and external courses to enhance skills. This includes product-specific training, ISO Quality, Lean Six Sigma and general ongoing training matched to position requirements. We prioritize health, safety, and the environment, aiming for zero incidents or accidents. A strong, proactive HSE (Health, Safety, and Environment) culture is promoted, ensuring a safe working environment for all employees.
We work with unique products at a world leading supplier of maritime solutions in an international environment. You will therefore have contact with colleagues and suppliers globally and work in multidisciplinary and multicultural teams.
Qualifications and experience
To succeed in this position, you should have a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering or equivalent relevant industry experience as well as a good understanding of analogue/digital electronics and electrical system design and the design and functionality of control systems and PLC. Practical experience in the field of electronics is preferred, and experience in control systems is advantageous. Regular communication with both local and international customers and colleagues is a part of this role, therefore an intermediate level of both oral and written Swedish and English is necessary.
As a person, you are comfortable in acting on own initiative, have a methodical and systematic approach together with the ability to plan ahead and define clear priorities. We believe that you have an excellent analytical ability to quickly familiarize yourself with complex issues and make rational assessments. Furthermore, you are a team player who enjoys collaboration and you use your social skills to create good relationships with colleagues, external parties, and customers.
Last day to apply: 2025-02-23
Our ambition is to fill the position immediately, so selection and interviews will start during the application period, so we recommend interested applicants to apply as soon as possible.
At KONGSBERG, we believe that "Protechting People and Planet" drives solutions, and diverse teams inspire innovation. We encourage you to apply, even if you do not meet every requirement. Your unique perspective is valuable to us. Your skills, attitude and perspective could be exactly what we are looking for!
Kongsberg works with customers from both the commercial and naval market segments.
As our Test Engineers work with classified materials, security clearance and export control are both required for this position and questions related to citizenship will be part of the selection process.
Work location Kristinehamn
Point of contact
Anders Karlsson, Assembly & Testing Manager, anders.karlsson@km.kongsberg.com, +46 70 988 19 71
, +46 70 988 19 71
Georgina Fielding, HR Specialist, georgina.fielding@km.kongsberg.com, +46 76 894 55 92
, +46 76 894 55 92
Kongsberg Maritime is a technology pioneer, enabling a more sustainable future for our oceans. Our zero-emission integrated technologies advance the maritime industry and solve our customers' toughest problems. With unmatched competence, domain knowledge, innovation, and market reach, we are the trusted maritime partner. Headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway, the company has manufacturing, sales and service facilities in 35 countries.
Kongsberg Maritime, Kristinehamn consists of 330 engaged people working with sales, research, development, construction, service, training and assembly of market leading marine solutions. Our Hydrodynamic Research Centre provides world leading CFD and Testing capabilities in support for our Product centres and customers.
