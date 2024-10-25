Test Engineer - Bluetooth and Telephony
2024-10-25
Techster Solutions befinner i dagsläget sig i en spännande tillväxtfas och söker nu fler kollegor, inledningsvis dig med minst 3+ års erfarenhet och som kan stärka teamet.
Du kan förvänta dig en omväxlande miljö, dagarna kan se väldigt olika ut - men en sak är säkert, här får du använda dina kompetenser och sätter själv gränsen för hur mycket du vill utvecklas. Som ett kunskapsbolag är det viktigt för oss att våra specialister delar med sig av sin kompetens och får kollegorna att växa.
Rollbeskrivning:
We are now looking for a Senior Test Engineer within Bluetooth and Telephony on behalf of our client.**What are we doing?** The Infotainment department, within the Connected Experience product stream, is responsible for the development and enablement of our client's new Infotainment system powered by Android. Our client was one of the first companies to team up with Google to develop a system that reimagines car infotainment, defined by a user-friendly interface and unparalleled connectivity. We operate in an agile environment to ensure adaptability and flexibility, with quality as a top priority. Alongside engineering teams worldwide, our client is creating safe, innovative, human-centric car technology that makes life less complicated and more enjoyable. The automotive industry is experiencing an exciting transformation, and this is an opportunity to be part of our software journey!**What do we offer?** You will join a highly skilled development team responsible for the Bluetooth connection between the phone and the car, managing Bluetooth profiles such as Handsfree, Phone Book, Audio Distribution, and Messaging. This includes features such as auto-connect/disconnect between the phone and car. The team also handles features related to eCall. Testing is crucial in the product development process, and you will play a vital role as one of two testers on the team.**Role:** - You will test our client's Bluetooth service, including the telephony user interface.- You are comfortable with hands-on testing work in both rig and car environments. - The rig is a subset of the ECUs in the car.- You will keep test objects up to date by flashing hardware and perform basic hardware tasks (e.g., using a screwdriver).- You are adept at working in a Linux environment with CLI interaction.- You perform testing according to test cases, but more importantly, you bring creativity to exploratory testing to uncover new issues.- You handle test documentation (Test Plan, Test Suite, Test Matrix, Test Reports).- You gather logs, document problems, and write fault reports to assist developers in understanding and solving issues.- Occasional travel to Gothenburg is required.- You will work collaboratively with other teams, testers, and developers.- A driving license is required.**Characteristics and Background:** - You have a genuine problem-solving personality.- You have extensive experience in testing.- You are curious, enjoy testing, and have the capacity to understand the bigger picture from a user perspective.- Analytical skills enable you to identify issues and help developers focus on solutions.- You work closely and communicate well with developers, possess strong social skills, and are solution-oriented.- You are skilled at managing high pressure and high expectations.- You can clearly communicate the details of test sessions conducted.- You understand technical problems and can work closely with developers to understand their challenges.- Experience with Bluetooth and telephony is a plus but not required.- You are proactive and enjoy testing on the complete product, stepping beyond the desk.- Experience with Android and Linux environments is advantageous.
