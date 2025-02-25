Test Engineer - B2B self service solutions.
2025-02-25
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Test Engineer Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are looking for a highly skilled Test Engineer to join our team and play a key role in ensuring the quality of our B2B self-service solutions. The ideal candidate will have hands-on experience with web testing, end-to-end (E2E) testing, test automation, and API testing using Postman. Experience in Selenium, Jira, and a strong understanding of telecom domain processes will be highly beneficial.
Key Responsibilities:
Design, develop, and execute test plans for B2B self-service web applications.
Perform end-to-end (E2E) testing to validate system functionality and user workflows.
Develop and maintain test automation scripts using Selenium to enhance testing efficiency.
Conduct API testing using Postman to ensure seamless integration and data exchange.
Identify, log, and track defects using Jira, ensuring timely resolution.
Work closely with developers, product managers, and business stakeholders to ensure quality standards are met.
Continuously improve testing processes and methodologies to align with industry best practices.
Requirements:
Strong experience in testing B2B self-service solutions.
Expertise in web testing, E2E testing, and test automation.
Hands-on experience with Postman for API testing.
Proficiency in Selenium for automated testing.
Experience with Jira for test management and defect tracking.
Good understanding of the telecom industry and relevant business processes.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills.
Good communication skills both in English and Swedish
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
If you have a passion for quality assurance and a strong background in testing B2B self-service solutions,we invite you to apply and please feel free to reach me at shivangi@vipas.se
.
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
