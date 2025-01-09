Test developer in electrification
2025-01-09
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions. Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
As a test engineer at Scania, you will develop a broad competence within the vehicle's control system and understand how different functions work together in the software. You will have the opportunity to use your creativity and innovative ideas to find effective ways to verify the product and improve our methods. Our group specifically works with software that controls charging, climatization, and auxiliaries in the vehicle, as well as testing the cyber security of the software.
Job Responsibilities
Your tasks will include system testing of software, including requirements review, analysing test results, test case creation, and the creation of test scripts for automated tests. Testing will be performed both in test rigs (SIL and HIL) and in real vehicles (trucks and buses). Historically, we have worked on HIL rigs built and maintained by the group (Vector rigs), but we are also transitioning to new test script languages and dSpace rigs for newer projects.
Close collaboration with software developers and requirement writers is a natural part of your role to deliver high-quality products to our customers.
Who You Are
You can fit into the team with a few years of experience in a similar role or with experience in a related field such as software development. We learn together and have a journey towards ISO26262 certification ahead of us. You are responsible, structured, meticulous, and communicative. You enjoy participating in discussions and making decisions with the team. You can solve complex problems and enjoy challenging yourself and your colleagues to find creative solutions. Flexibility is key, and you are ready to change focus when needed.
To be qualified for this job you should have:
• A degree in electrical engineering, embedded systems, mechatronics, or similar.
• Knowledge of programming languages such as Python, Capl, and/or C.
• Experience with Git or similar version control systems.
• Understanding of embedded systems and basic electrical engineering.
• A European driving license for a car.
• Proficiency in English, both spoken and written.
• Swedish is beneficial but not required. However, we would like you to consider obtaining a truck driver's license in the future, which currently requires a theory test in Swedish.
Meritorious
• C and/or D driving license.
• Previous experience with Scania, automotive, or testing.
• Familiarity with Vector-based programs such as CANoe and vTESTstudio.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
This Is Us
In our team, we work closely together in an inclusive and creative environment. We support each other daily, with the flexibility to work from home or the office as needed. Currently, we are on-site 50% of the time, following company guidelines. Our team is diverse in gender, age, and nationality, and our working language is English.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-01-26. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Malin Petersén, recruiting manager and Assignment Manager at malin.petersen@scania.com
