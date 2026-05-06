Test automation Engineer
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-05-06
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Description:
Role Description:
• Script Development: Responsible for developing and maintaining test scripts and suites in TOSCA.
• Collaboration: Work closely with the SAP Testing team.
• Process Improvement: Understand SAP processes and workflows and suggest best practices.
Soft-skills
• Clear Communication (Technical Business)
• Collaboration & Teamwork
• Analytical Thinking
• Problem-Solving Mindset
• Attention to Detail
Competence requirements:
Skills
• TOSCA Proficiency: Hands-on experience with the TOSCA testing tool, including Test Design, RTC, TDM, Configuration Management, and Reporting.
• Version Control: Working knowledge of version control tools like GIT.
Preferable:
• Data Management: Experience with synthetic test data management.
• SAP Systems Knowledge: Familiarity with SAP HANA and FIORI systems is an asset.
• Working experience with WalkMe tool is a plus
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18
E-post: info@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Theres Svenssons gata 13 (visa karta
)
417 55 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9895702