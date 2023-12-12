Test Automation Engineer
2023-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Tacton Systems AB i Stockholm
About the role
As a Test Automation Engineer, your primary responsibility will be to design and implement a comprehensive Test Automation strategy for our organization. You will work with reviewing and adapting existing frameworks to enable development teams to be as efficient as possible.
You will be the Champion of Test Automation and work from unit tests all the way to the user interface. In the role of Test Automation Engineer, you will enable the product development teams to add and maintain the correct types and amounts of tests. You will help them measure the coverage and effectiveness of those tests and train the teams to reach their maximum potential. A big part of your role will be to work actively with coaching and mentoring developers and product development teams to get the most out of Test Automation. To succeed in your role, you need to collaborate with product managers, architects, developers, customer support and other stakeholders at Tacton.
Your expertise in Test Automation and performance testing will play a vital role in ensuring the quality and efficiency of our product development process. By collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will contribute to delivering high-quality software solutions to our customers.
You will join a great team consisting of architects and developers with different backgrounds and seniority levels, and report to Mikael Formanek, VP Engineering. Everyone on the team is hungry for knowledge and passionate in many different areas - performance, web security, making life easier for users, hacking code, optimization (just a few seconds faster!), cloud technology, dealing with large amounts of data, or finding new technologies.
Requirements
• 5+ years of experience working with test automation.
• Experience with Java.
• Experience and interest in coaching other developers in test automation.
• Excellent communication skills, written and spoken in English.
Nice to have
• Experience in performance testing.
Who you are
At this stage we do not require expertise in specific tools and frameworks, rather you have wide experience and an eye for what tool fits what use. You are detail- and process-oriented person, but flexible enough to see when something is not working and if so,you will try a new approach
Check out a quick video of what Tacton builds below, or interact with a configurator here (https://configurator.scania.com/index.aspx?etel_market=5134&etel_language=5509)!
What we offer
A competitive salary and a great healthcare package are certainly at the top of the list. How do flexible work hours (as long as you attend remote team meetings), and a great work environment sound?
At Tacton you will get the chance to develop your career in an organization that values teamwork and promotes individual growth. We offer a global and open environment working with the latest technology to solve important and complex problems in the manufacturing industry. We offer flexible working conditions, and our teamwork is based on knowledge sharing and professional respect.
Most importantly, we put high value on working as a team and having a great time together!
Our work culture and why you belong.
Collaborative, Engaged, Trustworthy, Customer-Oriented, and Visionary. Do any of these value words resonate with you? If so, we would love to hear more.
And value words are only the tip of the iceberg! Our culture is so much more than words on a poster, we are all dedicated to making Tacton a great place to work. We may describe our culture as "casual" with little hierarchy, and no "big egos". We value effort and celebrate successes. We treat each other kindly and we politely disagree with no hard feelings.
You may find that Tactonites come from many different parts of the world, with many different stories and experiences. And we think that this diversity is part of what makes us great!
We are proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to providing an environment that champions diversity. The more inclusive we are, the stronger we become.
As a Tactonite you will be welcomed with open arms (even virtually), and we have a comprehensive onboarding program that lets you get up to speed on everything Tacton does. We look forward to receiving your application. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible as we consider applications on a rolling basis.
About Tacton
Tacton is a leading Software as a Service company trusted by global manufacturers. We got started in the late 1990's when six computer scientists figured out a revolutionary way to help Manufacturers overcome their most business-critical, product configuration challenges. Since those early days, we have grown to support global manufacturers seeking to thrive in a changing world.
