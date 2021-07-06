Test automation Engineer - Netonyx AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Netonyx AB / Datajobb / Stockholm2021-07-06We are looking for Test automation engineers with excellent scripting skills and have background in front end development.What you'll doWrite script for automated test, regression suitsIn collaboration with the product agile teams guide and help them secure test automationBuilding a path for successful cooperation between testers of different levelsCollaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenariosYou and your skills:Strong programming experience on at least two language from (Java, JavaScript, C#, Python, Scala, TypeScript)Strong, object-oriented design and coding skills (JavaScript preferably on a UNIX or Linux platform).Strong exposure with test frameworks Webdriverio, Cypress, Protractor, TestNGExperience with distributed (multi-tiered) systems, algorithms, and relational databases.Ability to effectively articulate technical challenges and solutions. Deal well with ambiguous/undefined problems; ability to think abstractly.Good knowledge within AICoding experience with automation framework, tools and services for web. Experience in API testing.Collaborating with developer's other stake holders, thereby contributing to acceptance criteria from business requirements, and formulate test scenariosGood Log troubleshooting experience (elastic search query, bash scripts)Knowledge of test automation frameworks such as (WebdriverIO, Cypress, Nightwatchjs)Experience working with message brokers e.g.: kafka, rabitmq and streams.Good knowledge of databases and sql queriesSolid understanding of build pipelines (AzureDevops, Team city, Jenkins)Good knowledge of version control systems eg: GITKnowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automation and writing tools to help other manual QA engineersUnderstanding of QA methodologies, life cycle and processes.Shows creativity and initiative to improve product coverage and effectiveness.Knowledge of pearl, bash or other scripting languages a plus.Good knowledge of build pipelines (you have yourself written different kinds of build pipelines)Good knowledge in Agile methodologiesTesting best practices and knowledgeSolid knowledge of Integration and Contract testingKnowledge of design patterns most widely used in Test automationOpen minded and team playerWould be nice if you have knowledge within following areasSetting up dashboards for reporting test results in real time (Graphana, Kibana, data dog, etc.)Docker and Kubernetes configuration and troubleshooting for test environmentsTypescript experiencePerformance testing experience. (K6io, Gatling, JMeter)Elastic search (KQL), Kibana, AWS, Azure experience is a plus2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05Netonyx ABStavsjövägen 6412541 Älvsjö5850517