Test and Validation Manager
2025-11-06
Test and Validation Manager
Catator believes in diversity not only as a driver for innovation but also as a way to become more profitable. Diversity in the workforce often contributes to companies gaining different perspectives and ideas, leading to better problem-solving and increased creativity.
We are looking for a Test and Validation Manager to join our team, supporting the development and operation of test rigs, lab infrastructure, and analysis instruments. This role is ideal for someone with a strong technical background, excellent practical skills, and a passion for precision in a laboratory environment.
Key Responsibilities
The Employee will be reporting to the R&D Director and will mainly work with the following tasks, or as instructed by the Company from time to time:
Implement the investment plan for the laboratory, production and testing facilities.
Building expertise in the equipment and establishing methods and procedures for their Training personnel in the use and maintenance of the equipment.
Making sure that the facilities are at all times kept in good order by establishing the right cultures and routines among the personnel
Demonstrating leadership in health, safety, and environmental practices to ensure laboratory activities are always safe and comply with relevant regulations and standards.
Support continuous improvement through identification of areas for process optimization and contribute to improving lab efficiency, accuracy, and safety.
From time to time carry out experimental and testing work.
Qualifications
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant field such as Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Chemistry.
3-5 years of experience in a laboratory environment or a related technical role.
Previous experience in a laboratory or technical role is an advantage.
Proficiency in using laboratory equipment, testing protocols, data analysis software, and calibration techniques.
Strong hands-on skills with experience in troubleshooting equipment.
Detail-oriented, ensuring precision and accuracy in tests, experiments, and procedures.
Excellent communication skills with the ability to clearly document and share technical information.
If you are enthusiastic about laboratory work and possess a strong attention to detail, we invite you to apply!
Company
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen! To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies. Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities. This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
