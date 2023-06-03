Temporary- Invoicing and Delivery Coordinator
2023-06-03
Do you want to make a difference for our customers every day? Do you enjoy the pulse, and the fact that every day is a new opportunity, and to constantly learn new things? Are you a team oriented and service minded professional, who wants to contribute to a premium brand customer-experience? Then we need you! Do you recognize yourself, please continue to read, as we would love to connect with you.
The purpose of this job is to support is to support market companies and customer with invoices and documentation, as well as safeguard high delivery precision.
Delivery Support is a team of 13 team members, with various roles and responsibilities supporting our markets. Working as Invoicing and Delivery coordinator means operating closely every day with our market companies, sales areas, finance- and logistics contacts etc. to insure all needed administration before and during delivery.
We have also responsibility for customs, various system support and continuous improvements in the delivery and invoicing processes. In addition, we take part and drive different initiatives and projects, aiming to enhance the Volvo performance towards our customers and external partners.
Main Responsibilities and Activities
The role as a single point of contact supporting the sales organization with production deviations and markets with transport information
Execution of the administrative flow and follow-up of the outbound deliveries to agreed delivery point
Invoicing of Volvo CBU (Complete build up) and issuing of necessary transport and customs documents
Ensuring delivery plans are met and take actions and support business with prioritization when deviations occur
Be involved in the performance in the Delivery process through networking and follow up on relevant KPI 's
Cooperation with both internal and external organizations, such as Volvo Europe & Brazil Manufacturing, Production Logistics, Trade Finance, Accounting & Company Control, Banks, Shipping companies and Customs
Required knowledge and Experience
With daily customer contact, it is important that you are customer oriented with a true service mind-set. We place great importance on high-level service and social skills
Important to be team oriented as we are supporting each other every day to achieve great results, move towards common vision and goals
The work acquires usage of several IT systems. Therefore, you need to be comfortable to learn and handle several different programs and software. Previous knowledge in Co-Pilot, OM, Power BI is an advantage
It is also an advantage if you have knowledge of Letter of credit
With several markets under your responsibility, this position needs you to be skilled in organizing you every-day work and being able to re-prioritize when urgent issues appear
Advantage to have University degree in and/or experience of logistics processes and delivery
As we are a truly global and diverse company, you need to be fluent in both speaking and writing in English
Are we the perfect match?
If you are a person who is flexible and ready to take on some exciting new challenges, we can promise an opportunity to work in a global environment that provides you with development opportunities, both professionally and personally. With us, you will work within a team with great team spirit and skilled colleagues. With trust and passion, we drive for customer success!
For further information, please contact:
Anna Olander Burak, Truck Sales Management, anna.olander.burak@volvo.com
Magnus Bengtsson, HR BP, magnus.b.bengtsson@volvo.com
