Temporary Manager for 2 Agile PLM Teams
Epiroc Rock Drills AB
2025-05-26
Would you like to work together with highly skilled and motivated colleagues that will challenge you to dare to think new and make you grow in your professional role and as colleague? Then this could be your next challenge!
Operations Solutions is a dedicated and caring team that are working with the main CAD, PLM and MES applications for Epiroc and it is one of the pillars providing the product data for all of Epiroc. The Solutions are global and cross functional and there are many activities in the roadmap for future implementation.
This is a temporary role with the end date in April 2026.
Your mission
In this role, you will be a manager of 2 global Agile teams of ~10 people per team including consultants. You will have Product Owners and Scrum Masters owning and prioritizing the work for your team. Therefore, your role will be more focused on people management, culture, people & skill development and change management, ensuring efficiency and delivery capability.
With the ever increasing speed in development of new tools and technologies, it will be important to bring those with the right competence into our organisation where needed. Therefore, you will be responsible for consultant supplier relationships and together with the Product Owner and Scrum Master for respective team will ensure the right capacity and competence is available.
You will be a member of Operations Solutions management team and will report to the Operations Solutions manager.
Your Profile
We are looking for a natural leader with genuine interest in people who fosters a supportive environment where everyone thrives. You are a team player that sees the team's contribution as the ultimate goal and has the ability to engage and motivate your team members. You have proven people management experience including recruitment, coaching, people & competence development and change management. You have worked according to agile methods and are comfortable enough to coach team members in agile mindset, methods and best practices.
To suceed in this role, you should be communicative, driven and independent with good planning and organizational skills. Good knowledge of and interest in IT/PLM domain are considered a plus.
Fluency in English is required, Swedish language is highly desired.
Our leadership expectations
At Epiroc, we expect our leaders to be inspirers, accelerators, and new thinkers. We value leaders who lead by example and have the courage to challenge the status quo. Safety and sustainability are our top priorities, and we expect our leaders to actively promote safety, inclusion, and diversity, while also prioritizing the well-being and continuous development of our employees. We are looking for you who have the courage to believe in new ideas and see opportunities where others see challenges.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be needed in this role.
