Telenor Management Trainee Program

Looking for a workplace for the future?
At Telenor, you own your career. Here, you'll have the opportunity to make the most of your dreams and expertise while contributing to technological innovations that are barely even imagined today. Innovations that we know will change the map for how we communicate and live our connected lives in the future. Are you looking for a workplace where you can make a difference in what matters most - relationships between people? Welcome to Telenor!
Telenor Trainee Program
Our Trainee Program is an exciting opportunity within Telenor Sweden, offering a unique opportunity to combine strategic initiatives, theoretical learnings, and practical experience. We offer you an exciting year within a fast-paced environment in which your personal development is front and center. By combining your daily work with trainings in relevant subjects, you will build a solid foundation to succeed within Telenor as well as grow as a professional.
During the program, you will have the opportunity to build a strong network throughout the organization, as well as become a member of Telenor Sweden's community for trainees. For the right person, the trainee program will open great opportunities within Telenor Group.
As a Management Trainee, you will be part of Telenor's prioritized strategic projects and play a role in transformation initiatives, gaining invaluable experience from top management at both divisional and national levels.
Our Management Trainee Areas spans from our Network division to Consumer and Finance and below you will find more information of each area. Please read carefully and choose the position that fits your interest and profile. You will challenge and be challenged - are you in? We look forward reading your application! Curious about our Telenor Tech Trainee positions? Read more here!
The program runts from August 2025 to August 2026.
Network Management Trainee
In Networks we want to build leaders of the future and the purpose with this role is to learn about our division and progressing in the role as a future technology manager. We offer you an exclusive insight into management and decision-making processes and the opportunity to build a strong network within the organization. As Network Management Trainee you will be involved in project led by others, with the goal to lead project on your own. You will also learn how to work with technical strategies, financial follow-up and budgeting within a technology organization to build relevant skills for the future.
Finance Management Trainee
As a Finance Trainee, you will be part of our controller team, gaining hands-on experience in analysis, reporting, and planning. You will rotate across finance functions to understand how a financial organization operates while supporting divisions in tracking strategic plans and identifying early deviations. You will work closely with the CFO and Finance Management team, gaining valuable practical experience in finance processes, decision-making, and steering models. Additionally, you will participate in projects, conduct sensitivity analyses, and evaluate financial processes. Throughout the program, you will build a strong network across finance and other divisions, working closely with key leaders to develop a solid foundation for your future career.
CMO Management Trainee
Are you ready to kickstart your career? As an CMO Management Trainee, you will shadow and support our CMO in daily operations and strategic projects. You will gain hands-on experience in sales, marketing strategies, digital channels, and service excellence with the aim to drive value and customer growth in line with our strategy. Furthermore, you will
collaborate with cross-functional teams, manage projects, and present to senior management.
Digital Service Management Trainee
As Digital Service Management Trainee, you will get a unique insight in one of Telenor's transformational projects within Digital Service. You will support Head of Service in managing the Customer Service Transformation Program, including plans, financial effects, and stakeholder coordination. This is an opportunity to get hands-on experience driving projects like process improvements, AI and automation pilots, and business development within digital customer service and learn from experts within both in-house and large outsourcing operations.
Are you the one we're looking for?
We want to strengthen our organization with the next generation of young professionals, and we are looking for you who recently finished, or about to finish your studies.
You have a big interest in the world of technology and see the value that telco brings - connecting people to what matters most. We believe that you have a curious mindset with big ambitions and the most important: you dare to challenge, test, fail and pivot.
At Telenor we work in an agile environment where you will have the chance to learn and improve every day. You are a true team player with a strong belief that we are better together! You take ownership and deliver with a high level of precision and integrity and value to work in a respectful environment where we see, listen and care for each other.
Your profile
* Maximum one year of work experience (after graduation)
* Degree in Engineering, Management, Finance or equivalent.
Our promise to you
We are better together.
Here, you'll be part of a family-like and inclusive culture, built on strong shared values and leadership that empowers you with both trust and confidence. We believe in enabling each other to act and make decisions, while always having each other's backs through ups and downs.
We support relationships and societies.
