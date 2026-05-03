Telematics Service Platform Incident Manager
Avaron AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-03
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About the Company
Avaron helps you find assignments that match your skills and ambitions. As a permanently employed consultant with us, you get competitive terms - combined with the variety and growth that a consulting career offers.
About the Assignment
You will play a key role in safeguarding a Telematics Service Platform that supports end-to-end vehicle connectivity. This is not a general support position. You will work close to the heart of the service, investigating complex incidents across the full chain from vehicle ECU and mobile network to cloud backend.
In this role, you act as the technical bridge between the platform and the customer. You will combine deep troubleshooting, proactive monitoring, and clear communication to drive incidents from first alert to long-term resolution. You will also help strengthen observability and improve how the platform detects and handles service degradation. The assignment also includes on-call duty and some travel. It is a strong opportunity for you who enjoy technically demanding investigations in a connected car environment with real impact on service quality.
Job DescriptionYou will perform deep log analysis and trace telematics flows end to end to identify where and why a service fails.
You will investigate incidents across vehicle systems, mobile connectivity, and cloud services, and drive resolution with the right stakeholders.
You will lead Root Cause Analysis, document findings clearly, and propose long-term fixes to prevent recurring issues.
You will use AI-powered tools and automation to improve incident analysis, pattern detection, anomaly detection, and triage.
You will own and improve monitoring, observability, dashboards, metrics, and alert rules to reduce noise and detect issues earlier.
You will act as the main technical contact for customer-facing issues and translate complex findings into clear updates for both technical and non-technical audiences.
You will collaborate with MNO partners on connectivity-related issues such as APN, SIM provisioning, and roaming.
You will create and maintain knowledge base articles and operational procedures that help 1st line support resolve issues faster.
RequirementsPrevious experience in a 2nd line support role, or Product Owner / Architect role specifically for Telematics or Connected Car platforms.
Expert ability to query and interpret logs using tools such as ELK, Loki, GCP Cloud Logging, or Splunk.
Proficiency in SQL and Redis.
Hands-on experience with AWS or GCP environments and their monitoring capabilities.
Demonstrated interest or hands-on experience in applying AI or automation to operations and incident management.
A methodical approach to troubleshooting complex problems and a proven track record in Root Cause Analysis.
Exceptional verbal and written English, with the ability to explain technical failures clearly to customers and management.
Availability to participate in an on-call rotation.
Nice to haveSolid understanding of MNO connectivity, including cellular networks and SIM life cycle.
Proficiency in Mandarin for collaboration with global development teams.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis - apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7670737-1977795". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
9887659