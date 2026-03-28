Tekniker till Foxway - Sundsvall
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2026-03-28
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Are you a service-oriented support engineer looking for your next challenge? Do you also have a burning interest in IT and technology? At Foxway, you get the chance to work in a business with circular IT solutions!
We are now recruiting technicians for Sundsvall - please state which location you are interested in in your application.
Are you ready for your next challenge?
As a support technician at Foxway, you will have the opportunity to work with large and important customers, while taking great responsibility in your role. No two days are the same - a varied everyday life awaits with both technical and service-oriented tasks.
Examples of tasks:
Manage incoming support cases via case management systems and document these
Provide support on client hardware, mobile telephony and printers
Install and deliver computers, mobile phones, printers and other client-facing IT hardware and ensure that registers are updated
Carry out age exchanges of client hardware, mobile phones and printers
We are looking for someone who:
Have at least one year of experience working in complex IT environments (e.g. in the region, municipality or private sector)
Have basic technical competence
Have experience with printer devices
Has experience with case management systems
Have good knowledge of Swedish and English, both in speech and writing
Have a strong customer focus and are flexible in your way of working
Is meticulous and structured
Has phone experience
Holds a B driving licence
Qualifications:
Experience with ServiceNow
Experience with Jeeves
Experience with Sysman
Knowledge of ITIL processes
You take initiative and enjoy challenging yourself in your work. You appreciate structure but at the same time are flexible when conditions change.
Foxway places great emphasis on personal suitability and commitment. The role involves many contact surfaces, both internally and externally, which means that we are looking for someone who is responsive, service-oriented and enjoys helping others. You are motivated by delivering high-quality solutions and have the ability to work in a structured way, prioritize correctly and perform even under a high workload. You are outgoing, curious and committed - and share Foxway's view on circular sustainability work.
In order to stay on the customer's premises, an approved extract from the criminal record is required. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
853 57 SUNDSVALL Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Foxway Jobbnummer
9825440