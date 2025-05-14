Tekniker Datacenter - Site Engineer
Digital Realty Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-05-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Digital Realty Sweden AB i Stockholm
The increasing demand for IT infrastructure is clear, our Stockholm campus and data centres are strategically located to meet the need for business-critical IT infrastructure. We are a leading provider of data center services across EMEA. We are now looking for a Site Engineer to join the team. Do you have technical experience of critical infrastructure, an eye for detail and are a service orientated person? Then this is a golden opportunity for you! Here you will be part of a global company in a fast-growing sector.
Your role
Digital Realty is a company that understands the importance of keeping business-critical infrastructure running safely. Our Site team play a key role, ensuring everything in our data centres operates as it should for our customers. Our infrastructure consists of diesel generators, chillers, UPS, fire suppression systems and much more. It's about understanding the importance of our data centre infrastructure and working closely with other teams across the business to maintain it effectively. This means you'll be involved in a variety of tasks, with plenty of opportunities to develop your technical skills further as we continue to bring new data centres online across Europe.
You'll combine technical versatility with a proactive approach to solving problems and finding solutions. The role includes the following tasks:
• Execute day-to-day monitoring of buildings and equipment, and report all building and customer defects.
• Support in the maintenance and repairs on buildings and equipment in accordance with routines, change requests, drawings, Method of Procedure (MOP) and Service Level Agreement (SLA's).
• Respond to alarms and manage them according to guidelines.
• Provide practical guidance to external security personnel.
• Monitors performance of equipment and installations and co-provides input on power usage and capacity planning. Provides data for input into reports, such as electric meter data.
• Maintain communication with contractors and track any issues.
• Support commissioning activities for equipment and systems with focus on documentation.
What you'll need
We're looking for someone who adapts to systems easily and are able to get an overview and understand complex settings. Someone who is used to work in an environment where quality and security is key. You need to be attentive of details, have a problem-solving approach and great at meeting deadlines and quality expectations. In this position you'll be working closely with customers, suppliers and colleagues, so an outgoing and service-minded personality is key.
To be able to solve the technical aspects of the job you'll need:
• Preferably 3-5 years of experience as Technical Engineer in data center infrastructure or location with similar infrastructure.
• Education as Electrician, Electrical or Mechanical Engineer, Marine Engineer or similar.
• In-depth knowledge of electrical power supply and climate control systems.
• Experience with generator and chiller maintenance.
• Strong computer skills.
In the position as Site Engineer, you work primarily during office hours, but the role also includes certain weeks of standby time. We therefore see that you have a driving license, access to a car and live within 1 hour of our site.
Since we are an international company it 's necessary that you have good communication skills in Swedish and English, verbally and in writing.
What we can offer you
Our rapidly evolving business sector offers the opportunity to be part of a courageous and passionate team who work together to understand and meet the changing needs of our global customers.
Join us and you'll be part of a supportive and inclusive environment where you can bring your whole self to work. As part of our team, you'll get to work with people from different business areas, challenge the way we do things and put your ideas into action. We'll also give you plenty of development opportunities so you can build a rewarding and successful career with us.
About us
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 25+ countries on six continents.
Apply
Interested in this role? We're growing fast, so this is a great time to join us and make your mark on our future. The position is a permanent position with employment at Digital's office in Akalla, Stockholm. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Digital Realty Sweden AB
(org.nr 556580-9588)
Esbogatan 11 (visa karta
)
164 74 KISTA Jobbnummer
9338777